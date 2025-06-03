KZN police officer faces disciplinary action after viral video drives spotlight on safety protocols

A marked SAPS vehicle seen being driven without a driver’s door in Durban North. Image: Screenshot

A POLICEMAN based in Durban who set social media abuzz with the ride he chose to do duty in has landed himself in hot water, and is due to appear before an internal disciplinary committee for driving a police vehicle without a door. Not only is the driver expected to be reprimanded but the policeman's superior who authorised the use of a vehicle that was not roadworthy. This incident has ignited discussions regarding police conduct and adherence to vehicle safety protocols following a collision involving the vehicle in question and a minibus taxi in the Durban North precinct on Sunday, June 1.

According to Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, the door was removed to extricate a female Warrant Officer who had become trapped after the crash. Despite the circumstances, the sight of a police van being operated in such a dangerous condition raised alarms across the community. The officer responsible for driving the damaged vehicle back to the station did so in direct violation of the South African Police Service's (SAPS) established procedures, a decision that subsequently exposed both himself and the integrity of the police force to risk.

"Instead of following prescribed procedures, another driver, also a Warrant Officer, drove the vehicle to the station, endangering his life and putting the name and the image of the South African Police Service into disrepute," confirmed Netshiunda, emphasising the gravity of the situation. Although the viral clip, which only became widely viewed on Monday, was filmed the day prior, it has attracted considerable attention, bringing the actions of these officers into sharp focus. The SAPS has acknowledged that, despite the officer being escorted by another police vehicle with flashing lights—an aspect not visible in the footage—his decision to drive the unroadworthy van was unacceptable. “We are working so hard to protect the image of the police in the province of KwaZulu-Natal and we are doing our best to regain public trust,” said KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. He stressed that actions such as these cannot be tolerated, as they tarnish the ongoing efforts to create a safer environment for all citizens.