Body found in Paarl: Is it missing teenager Channelle Plaatjies?
Police cannot confirm the identity of the body found on Monday in Paarl yet.
Image: Supplied
Residents of Paarl in the Western Cape have been left speechless after the body of a young woman was found in the bushes on Monday.
Members of the community believe the recovered body is that of missing 16-year-old Channelle Plaatjies.
The teenager has been missing since May 14.
The police’s Brigadier Novela Potelwa explained that the girl was only reported missing end of May.
Channelle Plaatjies was last seen on May 14.
Image: Supplied
“Paarl East police in the Cape Winelands district have been searching for a missing teenage girl (16 years old) since May 28, when she was reported missing by her mother. According to the mother, she last saw Channelle on May 14, 2025. She did not report Channelle missing then because she usually stays away for long periods, but comes back eventually,” Potelwa said.
She confirmed that information was followed up on when a shoe was found near an open hole in the woods.
Police confirmed that the body of a female was discovered in the area.
“We can confirm that forensic experts responded to information on Monday, June 2, which led to the recovery of a body of a victim near a local dam in the Paarl policing precinct. The body is yet to be identified. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Paarl police registered a murder for further investigation. The suspects are yet to be arrested,” Western Cape police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, said.
Executive Director, Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, Billy Claase, said the body found is that of the teenager.
“The body found behind the Allandale Correctional Facility is that of Channelle Plaatjies,” he said.
At the time of her disappearance, Plaatjies was wearing a grey jersey and maroon track pants.
Claasen, who was on the scene with relatives of Plaatjies on Monday evening, said police allegedly arrested a suspect but he was taken for drugs.
“They [police] saw they on the system that he is wanted for other cases,” Claasen said.
However, police remain adamant that no arrests have been made for the murder as yet.
Police appeal to anyone who can shed light on the circumstances surrounding this incident to please call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or alternatively use the mobile application MySAPS anonymously.
IOL
