Body found in Paarl: Is it missing teenager Channelle Plaatjies?

Police cannot confirm the identity of the body found on Monday in Paarl yet. Image: Supplied

Residents of Paarl in the Western Cape have been left speechless after the body of a young woman was found in the bushes on Monday. Members of the community believe the recovered body is that of missing 16-year-old Channelle Plaatjies. The teenager has been missing since May 14. The police’s Brigadier Novela Potelwa explained that the girl was only reported missing end of May.

Channelle Plaatjies was last seen on May 14. Image: Supplied

“Paarl East police in the Cape Winelands district have been searching for a missing teenage girl (16 years old) since May 28, when she was reported missing by her mother. According to the mother, she last saw Channelle on May 14, 2025. She did not report Channelle missing then because she usually stays away for long periods, but comes back eventually,” Potelwa said. She confirmed that information was followed up on when a shoe was found near an open hole in the woods. Police confirmed that the body of a female was discovered in the area. “We can confirm that forensic experts responded to information on Monday, June 2, which led to the recovery of a body of a victim near a local dam in the Paarl policing precinct. The body is yet to be identified. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Paarl police registered a murder for further investigation. The suspects are yet to be arrested,” Western Cape police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, said.