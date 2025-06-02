'South Africa is a dangerous place for women and girls': Likhona Fose's murder stirs anger

The mutilated body of 14-year-old Likhona Fose was found at Durban Deep in Roodepoort on Sunday Image: X

Police in Gauteng are investigating a case of murder following the discovery of the body of Likhona Fose, a 14-year-old teenage girl whose mutilated body was found at Durban Deep in Roodepoort. Responding to IOL, Gauteng provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said no one has been arrested yet in connection with the heinous murder. The body was found on Sunday.

“The mutilated body was found in an open veld by a passer-by who notified the police. The suspects are unknown at this stage and police investigations are underway,” said Nevhuhulwi. “Resources have been mobilised to ensure that culprits responsible for this heinous attack are behind bars and brought to book. Police are calling upon any person to assist with information that can lead to the arrest of the culprits to contact Crime Stop line at 08600 10111 or report anonymous tip-offs on MySapsApp which can be downloaded on any smartphone.” Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. On the other hand, secretary general of civil rights group #NotInMyName, Themba Masango highlighted that the murder of Likhona occurs as South Africans continue to reel from the brutal killing of Olorato Mongale.

The murdered Olorato Mongale

“The murders of Olerato and Likhona are yet another painful reminder that South Africa remains one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a woman. How many more must die before we collectively say: Enough is enough? “We are tired of raising our voices over the same tragedies. In 2019, we were broken by the passing of Uyinene Mrwetyana. We are tired of burying our sisters, our daughters, our friends,” said Masango. “Olerato’s life mattered. Likhona’s life mattered. They had dreams, hopes, and futures that were stolen from them. Their stories are not just headlines — they are a damning indictment of a society that continues to fail women and girls,” the activist stressed.