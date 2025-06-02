Plettenberg Bay rapist Siyamcela Yali sentenced to 15 years in prison

The Plettenberg Bay Regional Court has sentenced Siyamcela Yali to 15 years of direct imprisonment for the horrific rape of his ex-girlfriend. The incident occurred on the evening of 4 December 2020, when the victim was on her way to meet friends in KwaNokuthula.

The court heard that Yali, who had a romantic relationship with the victim that ended eight years prior, accosted her as she left her boyfriend's house. After a brief conversation with a friend, who warned her that Yali was following her, the victim noticed him approaching. When she informed him that he was not the father of her child, Yali violently grabbed her and dragged her into the bushes.

Armed with a knife, Yali threatened to stab her if she made any noise. He forced her to undress and began to physically assault her with a stick. The victim complied out of fear, and the ordeal lasted for six harrowing hours, during which Yali took breaks to smoke and continued to assault her.

At dawn, the victim heard the voices of two men approaching, one of whom was Lindokuhle Maziko. Upon discovering the victim in distress, Maziko intervened, recognising both the victim and the accused. He bravely confronted Yali, who was armed with a stick, and managed to disarm him. The victim then fled the scene, tying her t-shirt around her waist for modesty.