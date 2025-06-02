Plettenberg Bay rapist Siyamcela Yali sentenced to 15 years in prison
The brutal rapist has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.
The Plettenberg Bay Regional Court has sentenced Siyamcela Yali to 15 years of direct imprisonment for the horrific rape of his ex-girlfriend. The incident occurred on the evening of 4 December 2020, when the victim was on her way to meet friends in KwaNokuthula.
The court heard that Yali, who had a romantic relationship with the victim that ended eight years prior, accosted her as she left her boyfriend's house. After a brief conversation with a friend, who warned her that Yali was following her, the victim noticed him approaching. When she informed him that he was not the father of her child, Yali violently grabbed her and dragged her into the bushes.
Armed with a knife, Yali threatened to stab her if she made any noise. He forced her to undress and began to physically assault her with a stick. The victim complied out of fear, and the ordeal lasted for six harrowing hours, during which Yali took breaks to smoke and continued to assault her.
At dawn, the victim heard the voices of two men approaching, one of whom was Lindokuhle Maziko. Upon discovering the victim in distress, Maziko intervened, recognising both the victim and the accused. He bravely confronted Yali, who was armed with a stick, and managed to disarm him. The victim then fled the scene, tying her t-shirt around her waist for modesty.
After the attack, the victim reported the incident to her friend, who took her to her sister's house. They subsequently went to the police station, where the victim identified Yali as her rapist. During the trial, Yali denied the charges, claiming that the victim and Maziko were framing him. However, the prosecutor, Johannes Marx, successfully proved the case against him, leading to his conviction for rape.
The court's decision to impose a 15-year prison sentence has been welcomed by the State, which reaffirms its commitment to combating gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in South Africa. This ruling serves as a powerful reminder that the justice system will not tolerate such brutal acts. Authorities are intensifying efforts to ensure that perpetrators of gender-based violence are swiftly brought to justice, reinforcing public confidence in the legal system.
The State remains dedicated to creating a society where all individuals, particularly women and children, can live free from fear and violence. Ongoing investments in victim support mechanisms and partnerships with civil society are crucial in breaking the cycle of GBVF.
