'My last opportunity in life': Fezile Ngubane speaks out after being cleared of Olorato Mongale's murder

A high school picture of Fezile Ngubane. The KwaZulu Natal man believes his vindication by SAPS in the murder of Olorato Mongale is an opportunity to turn his life around. Image: X

Fezile Ngubane, the KwaZulu Natal man who was arrested and later released for the gruesome murder of Olorato Mongale insists he has never laid his hand on a woman. IOL previously reported that Ngubane was handed over to authorities by his father at the KwaMashu police station after learning that his son was sought in connection with the murder case. According to police, a multidisciplinary investigation team, headed by Major General Mbuso Khumalo, Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection in Gauteng, conducted thorough interviews and preliminary investigations that ultimately absolved Ngubane. He has been deemed a victim, having been unwittingly drawn into a sinister scheme, and has since been released from police custody.

Ngubane, who is a father to a teenage girl and ekes a living by washing cars, was wrongly implicated in the horrific murder of Mongale, after a suspect in the murder, Philangenkosi Makhanya, allegedly used Ngubane's identity to register multiple SIM cards. Makhanya allegedly used the SIM cards registered in Ngubane's name communicate with various women. Speaking to journalists, a shaken Ngubane said despite struggling with drug addiction, he is not a violent person. "I would like South Africans to know that I have never been involved in crime, i have never been a person who is a fan of crime, I do not entertain crime. It is just that the addiction, the life that I have put myself in, is the one that is really hurting me. For these three days, as I was in the holding cells, I was shaking for my life, I saw that maybe this is my last opportunity in life to turn back, to do good," he said.

Most of my life, I have hurt my parents and I have hurt myself. I would like to say to South Africans, anybody who thought I was involved in this should know that I have never done anything wrong, I have never left home, I have always been at home with my parents and I have never laid a hand on a woman. I have one child in my life. I am not a violent person." Ngubane said from the time he was arrested, and went on to spend days in police holding cells, his neighbours have been vouching for him, because they know he is not a violent person.

Ngubane said he would be happy to receive help to quit his reliance on intoxicating substances. "I would kindly be glad if help was offered," he told reporters. On Sunday, IOL reported that Deputy Police Minister Dr Polly Boshielo has called for society to help the authorities combat gender-based violence at Mongale's funeral in Bloemfontein. Boshielo extended her condolences to Mongale's family, particularly her mother, Poppy Mongale. "We may not have been able to prevent the death of your child, but one of her perpetrators is now in permanent custody and will never rise again to terrorise other women," she said.

Olorato Mongale was recently found dead after going on a date. Image: X