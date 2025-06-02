Life imprisonment for student who murdered Nelson Mandela University peer

The George Regional Court has handed down a life sentence to Luyanda Mahlanza for the brutal murder of Zimkhitha Ntshisela, a 20-year-old student at Nelson Mandela University.

The court found that Mahlanza's claim of self-defence was unfounded, as evidence revealed he was actively stabbing Ntshisela when witnesses intervened.

On June 6, 2023, Mahlanza and Ntshisela were alone in her room when a disturbance drew the attention of fellow students. Witnesses alerted a university student assistant, who used a spare key to enter the room. Upon entering, he discovered Mahlanza in the act of stabbing Ntshisela. The student assistant bravely intervened, managing to restrain Mahlanza and prevent further harm.

During the trial, Mahlanza attempted to plead guilty, asserting that Ntshisela had accused him of cheating and had attacked him with a knife. However, prosecutor Advocate Karin Barnard dismissed his claims, stating that Mahlanza's actions were premeditated and indicative of an aggressive offender. The court agreed, noting that Mahlanza's guilty plea appeared to be a strategy to mitigate his punishment rather than an expression of remorse.