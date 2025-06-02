Life imprisonment for student who murdered Nelson Mandela University peer
Luyanda Mahlanza has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
Image: Supplied
The George Regional Court has handed down a life sentence to Luyanda Mahlanza for the brutal murder of Zimkhitha Ntshisela, a 20-year-old student at Nelson Mandela University.
The court found that Mahlanza's claim of self-defence was unfounded, as evidence revealed he was actively stabbing Ntshisela when witnesses intervened.
On June 6, 2023, Mahlanza and Ntshisela were alone in her room when a disturbance drew the attention of fellow students. Witnesses alerted a university student assistant, who used a spare key to enter the room. Upon entering, he discovered Mahlanza in the act of stabbing Ntshisela. The student assistant bravely intervened, managing to restrain Mahlanza and prevent further harm.
During the trial, Mahlanza attempted to plead guilty, asserting that Ntshisela had accused him of cheating and had attacked him with a knife. However, prosecutor Advocate Karin Barnard dismissed his claims, stating that Mahlanza's actions were premeditated and indicative of an aggressive offender. The court agreed, noting that Mahlanza's guilty plea appeared to be a strategy to mitigate his punishment rather than an expression of remorse.
The Probation Officer's report highlighted the growing issue of domestic violence, emphasising that society must be protected from individuals like Mahlanza. The court underscored its responsibility to impose appropriate sentences that not only punish offenders but also deter future violence.
Advocate Nicolette Bell, the Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, expressed her shock at the murder and reiterated the urgent need to combat gender-based violence and femicide, particularly among young women in higher education. She affirmed the commitment to pursuing justice in such cases to serve as a deterrent to potential offenders.
This case serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by young women in educational settings and the importance of creating safe environments for all students.
