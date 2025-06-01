Recently bailed suspect faces new charges of rape and attempted murder

Police in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the rape and attempted murder of a 36-year-old woman in the Shatale area.

The arrest follows a report from Mapulaneng Hospital in the early hours of Saturday, 31 May, at around 2am.

Medical staff alerted authorities after a severely injured woman was brought in, having suffered extensive facial trauma and been unable to speak. She had also been raped.

Police from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, along with Bushbuckridge Detectives, launched an immediate investigation.

Witness statements and follow-up enquiries led them to a known individual in the area. The suspect was traced and detained shortly thereafter.