Recently bailed suspect faces new charges of rape and attempted murder
Police in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the rape and attempted murder of a 36-year-old woman in the Shatale area.
The arrest follows a report from Mapulaneng Hospital in the early hours of Saturday, 31 May, at around 2am.
Medical staff alerted authorities after a severely injured woman was brought in, having suffered extensive facial trauma and been unable to speak. She had also been raped.
Police from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, along with Bushbuckridge Detectives, launched an immediate investigation.
Witness statements and follow-up enquiries led them to a known individual in the area. The suspect was traced and detained shortly thereafter.
"Further investigation revealed that the suspect had previously been arrested for rape and was out on bail at the time of committing this offence," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane. According to authorities, the man allegedly confessed during questioning.
Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, condemned the attack in the strongest terms and reaffirmed the SAPS's commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of gender-based violence (GBV) are brought to justice without delay.
