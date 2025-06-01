Police vow tough action on GBV, demand justice at Olorato Mongale’s funeral

Deputy Police Minister Dr Polly Boshielo has called for society to help the authorities combat gender-based violence at Olorato Mongale's funeral in Bloemfontein.

Boshielo extended her condolences to Mongale's family, particularly her mother, Poppy Mongale. "We may not have been able to prevent the death of your child, but one of her perpetrators is now in permanent custody and will never rise again to terrorise other women," she said.

The police’s National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team and Gauteng Provincial Investigating Unit were activated immediately after the case was reported last Sunday.

"Ladies and gentlemen, it was important that we get to these criminals first before they do, what they did to Olorato, to another woman.

"To Poppy and the family, may you find solace in knowing that because of Olorato's spirit, Philangenkosi Makhanya will no longer terrorise women in South Africa."