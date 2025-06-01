Police vow tough action on GBV, demand justice at Olorato Mongale’s funeral
Dr Polly Boshielo urges society to combat gender-based violence during Olorato Mongale's memorial.
Deputy Police Minister Dr Polly Boshielo has called for society to help the authorities combat gender-based violence at Olorato Mongale's funeral in Bloemfontein.
Boshielo extended her condolences to Mongale's family, particularly her mother, Poppy Mongale. "We may not have been able to prevent the death of your child, but one of her perpetrators is now in permanent custody and will never rise again to terrorise other women," she said.
The police’s National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team and Gauteng Provincial Investigating Unit were activated immediately after the case was reported last Sunday.
"Ladies and gentlemen, it was important that we get to these criminals first before they do, what they did to Olorato, to another woman.
"To Poppy and the family, may you find solace in knowing that because of Olorato's spirit, Philangenkosi Makhanya will no longer terrorise women in South Africa."
Boshielo emphasised that at least 20 cases are being linked to the suspects, with incidents reported in Bloemfontein, Nelspruit, Midrand, Pretoria, Potchefstroom, Lebowakgomo, and Johannesburg. Victims were lured under the guise of romantic interest, only to be robbed and, in some cases, kidnapped.
She also reiterated that Fezile Ngubane, previously thought to be a suspect, has been cleared following evidence that he was a victim of identity theft.
Police are searching for Bongani Mthimkhulu in connection with Olorato Mongale's kidnapping and murder.
Reaffirming the government’s commitment to tackling gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), Boshielo stated that over 19,000 GBVF perpetrators were arrested in the past year, with more than 1,700 receiving prison sentences.
"GBVF is a national priority," she said. "We will not rest until Bongani Mthimkhulu is found, and until women across South Africa feel safe again."
She called on communities to partner with police in eradicating GBV, emphasising that such crimes often occur in private spaces beyond immediate police reach.
