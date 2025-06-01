Joburg in decay | Seasoned investigator says there is no crime you cannot find in Joburg CBD

A police officer walks past a shop which was raided for selling counterfeit clothing along the infamous Smal Street in Johannesburg central. Image: Picture: Chris Collingridge

For 36-year-old Pretoria mother of three, Belinda Manzi (not her real name) the streets of Johannesburg CBD are a place she vows not to set foot in again, after she was mugged in broad daylight during her visit for shopping last year. “What lured me to Joburg was the stories of massive bargains one finds in Smal Street and other shops scattered across the city. So when I was planning for Christmas, I did not have enough money and I opted to take the taxi to Joburg CBD. “I saw people being robbed in broad daylight, and before I had bought anything, I was also targeted and mugged. No one stopped by to help me. It all happened very fast, and it was the first time I had a gun pointed in my face. I had to beg to raise money to come back to Pretoria. I will not be going back to Jozi anytime soon after the experience,” said the mother of two.

Many social media users in South Africa narrate similar ordeals, of how they could not resist the lure of bargains in Joburg city center, only to end up with tears and regret. In April, social media user Christophe Mubi wrote on X: “More than 15 years in Pretoria, never got hijacked or robbed in the CBD. Guess what, only once last week in Joburg CBD my life was almost gone. All phones taken by heavily armed guys. (They) even forced me to use face ID for my iPhone. Except the car was not taken. Reported to SAPS by KFC MTN, nothing (happened)”. The heavily populated inner city of Johannesburg has become infamous for muggings and robberies, with residents calling on authorities to intensify foot patrols and use technology to counter the scourge which deters many South Africans to freely visit the economic heartbeat of the continent.

In an interview with IOL, seasoned forensic crime expert and University of Johannesburg research associate, Calvin Rafadi, said for a long time, the Joburg CBD has become synonymous with violent crime. “I regard the Joburg CBD as one of the notorious, stubborn, hotspot areas when it comes to crime. The reason being - it is harbouring a lot of illegal immigrants and even those who are wanted, who are South African, they stay in those hijacked buildings, in the hostels, and there is no crime that you cannot find within the Joburg CBD.

Veteran forensic investigator, Calvin Rafadi spoke to IOL. Image: Jonisayi Maromo/IOL

“I am talking of counterfeit clothes that are hidden in some of those factories, illegal cigarettes, illegal firearms, most wanted people even those wanted in other African countries they reside in Joburg. Even with the street muggings and those types of crimes - the criminals find it easy to move around the streets and they can even dodge the police. There are a lot of buildings and if you are looking for a criminal, he can move from one building to another,” said Rafadi.

“One needs to be on the ground and understand properly how the network operates when it comes to them aiding and abetting one another within the CBD. Sometimes when a building is raided, you find that there are boys moving around in the streets, and when they see an unusual vehicle of the police, they send a ‘please call’ to those who are upstairs, perhaps manufacturing drugs or doing online scams, many crimes are happening there.” Rafadi said the Joburg CBD is also infamous for the manufacture and sale of fake documents including counterfeit asylum-seeker papers.

In March, IOL reported that two women were arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, for involvement in fraudulent activities related to falsification of matric certificates. At the time, Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Lloyd Ramovha said the arrest of the women highlights the law enforcement agency’s “relentless drive” to uphold justice and maintain the integrity of South Africa’s education system. “The arrest occurred on Thursday, March 20, 2025, after an alert police officer observed suspicious behavior at an internet café in central Johannesburg,” said Ramovha.

“The suspects, aged 24 and 31, were found editing a matric certificate issued in 2014, altering the academic results to misrepresent qualifications.” Ramovha said electronic devices used in the crime, including a computer and a mobile phone were seized for further investigation. On the other hand, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) told IOL that it acknowledges the concerns of residents, businesses, and visitors regarding crime within the Joburg CBD.

“We want to assure the public that the safety and security of all who live, work, and visit the CBD are a top priority. We are implementing a multi-faceted approach to aggressively combat criminal activity in the area,” said JMPD spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla. “Our efforts are focused on several key strategic areas: We have significantly increased the deployment of uniformed officers on foot, bicycle, and in marked vehicles throughout the CBD. These high-visibility patrols are strategically directed to identified crime hotspots during peak hours to deter criminal activity and enhance public confidence. “The JMPD is utilizing intelligence gathering and analysis to identify criminal trends, patterns, and key perpetrators operating within the CBD. This allows us to conduct targeted operations, including raids and arrests, based on actionable information,” he said.

He said the JMPD is actively enforcing municipal by-laws to address issues that contribute to a sense of lawlessness and can create an environment conducive to more serious crime. This includes tackling illegal trading, loitering, and other forms of public nuisance. “The JMPD recognizes that fighting crime requires a collaborative effort. We are working closely with the South African Police Service (SAPS), private security companies operating in the CBD, community policing forums, and local businesses to share information, coordinate operations, and develop joint strategies,” said Fihla. He said the JMPD is also investing in and leveraging technology to enhance its crime-fighting capabilities.

“This includes the strategic deployment and monitoring of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in public spaces to deter crime and assist in investigations. We are also exploring the use of data analytics to predict and prevent criminal activity,” said Fihla. The JMPD has dedicated specialized units that conduct targeted operations against specific types of crime prevalent in the CBD, such as robbery, theft, and drug-related offences. These units employ specialized skills and tactics to address these challenges effectively.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department said it has a multifaceted approach to counter the crime scourge in Joburg CBD. Image: Simphiwe Mbokazi / Independent Newspapers

“Building trust and fostering communication with the community is crucial. We are actively engaging with residents and businesses through regular meetings, sector policing initiatives, and public awareness campaigns to encourage the reporting of crime and to work together to create a safer environment,” said Fihla.