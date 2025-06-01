Court proceedings for DA leader’s murder: Accused remain in custody

KwaZulu-Natal Democratic Alliance leader Francois Rodgers, uMngeni Municipality Mayor Chris Pappas, Deputy Mayor Sandile Mnikathi and councillors held placards outside the Howick Magistrate's Court, demanding justice for murdered uMngeni Municipality chief whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu. Image: DA KZN/ Facebook

One of the men accused of murdering uMngeni Municipality chief whip, Councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, was heard complaining about the conditions in Westville Prison when he and two other accused appeared in court for the murder. Ndlovu was shot dead at his home near Mpophomeni in December 2023.

Last month, the man believed to be the main suspect, Zwelithini Buthelezi, an Induna at the Nxamalala Tribal Authority, was arrested and joined his two co-accused, Thobani Hlongwa and Khayelihle Shabalala, in the dock on Friday. KwaZulu-Natal Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Francois Rodgers, who was in court alongside uMngeni Municipality Mayor Chris Pappas, Deputy Mayor Sandile Mnikathi and councillors, said Buthelezi did not apply for bail.

The case has been postponed to July 9 for further investigations. All three suspects remain in custody. “We welcome the fact that there was no bail application,” Rodgers said. “What we don’t welcome is the fact that this remains such a slow and tedious process.”

Rodgers said they engaged with the forensic investigators the party appointed for Ndlovu’s murder. One of the questions he asked was whether there was any collaboration between the South African Police Service and their forensic unit because they have pertinent evidence in this case. “And again, the SAPS are giving our team the cold shoulder,” Rodgers said.

He said in the bigger scheme of crimes, this was an insignificant issue. However, Crime Intelligence head General Dumisani Khumalo was in court on Friday. “And you have to ask yourself why. Why is he here for a case that, as I say, in the bigger schemes of things, is fairly insignificant?” Rodgers said. “The presence of General Khumalo, head of crime intelligence, at the hearing today also gives the impression that there is more to the brutal killing of Cllr Ndlovu. “So there are lots of unanswered questions. But at the end of the day, we just want to see justice. We want to see justice for Nhlalayenza, for the family, for his friends and for the party.”

Rodgers added that one of the accused was complaining about the conditions in Westville Prison. “Well, you know, if he hadn’t committed the crime, he wouldn’t be in Westville Prison. “Perhaps he should rather think about the family, the children, the wife, the friends of Nhlalayenza, than complaining about the conditions in Westville Prison,” Rodgers said.