The femicide crisis in South Africa: Unraveling the murder of Olorato Mongale

Justice for Olorato Mongale: Addressing gender-based violence in South Africa.
The tragic murder of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale has rocked South Africa and further exposed a highly sophisticated criminal syndicate that targets women.
The incident
On May 25, Mongale, a postgraduate student at the University of the Witwatersrand, went on a date with a man she had recently met.
CCTV footage captured her leaving her residence in Athol, Johannesburg, and getting into a white VW Polo with what was later revealed as cloned licence plates.
Police investigations revealed that the two drove to Alexandra, then to Kew.
According to police, between Alexandra and Lombardy West in Johannesburg, this suspect allegedly murdered Olorato and dumped her body.
"Some of the belongings of the victim, which include her mobile phone and handbag were found abandoned in Kew, Johannesburg," stated national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.
The discovery of Mongale's body sparked public outrage and calls for justice.
Investigation
Police investigations led to the identification of the alleged syndicate responsible for luring women under the guise of romantic interest, only to rob and, in Mongale's case, murder them.
"They propose to these young women usually in malls, request to take them out on dates, and when they agree, that is when they plan to rob them," said national SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.
The white VW Polo used in the crime was traced to a panel beater workshop in Phoenix, Durban, where traces of blood were found inside.
The vehicle's owner was arrested, and further investigations led to the identification of three suspects: Philangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhanya, Fezile Ngubane, and Bongani Mthimkhulu.
Suspect apprehensions
On May 30, Makhanya was located in Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal. When police attempted to apprehend him, he allegedly opened fire, leading to a shootout in which he was killed.
At the time, he was also allegedly found in possession of 28 ID cards and multiple mobile phones.
According to reports, later in the day, Ngubane surrendered to the KwaMashu police station.
