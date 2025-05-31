The femicide crisis in South Africa: Unraveling the murder of Olorato Mongale

The tragic murder of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale has rocked South Africa and further exposed a highly sophisticated criminal syndicate that targets women.

The incident

On May 25, Mongale, a postgraduate student at the University of the Witwatersrand, went on a date with a man she had recently met.

CCTV footage captured her leaving her residence in Athol, Johannesburg, and getting into a white VW Polo with what was later revealed as cloned licence plates.

Police investigations revealed that the two drove to Alexandra, then to Kew.

According to police, between Alexandra and Lombardy West in Johannesburg, this suspect allegedly murdered Olorato and dumped her body.

"Some of the belongings of the victim, which include her mobile phone and handbag were found abandoned in Kew, Johannesburg," stated national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

The discovery of Mongale's body sparked public outrage and calls for justice.