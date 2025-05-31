R8 million drug bust: Suspect arrested with truck full of dagga

A 27-year-old male suspect was arrested on Friday during a targeted anti-smuggling operation in Limpopo. The operation was carried out jointly by the Limpopo Tracking and Task Teams, along with other police units and external law enforcement agencies.

Police received intelligence about a white Toyota Hilux bakkie believed to be transporting dagga from Eswatini to the Vhembe District. A coordinated search was launched, leading to the interception of the vehicle at approximately 7am on the R36 near the Mooketsi Weighbridge.

Upon inspection, officers discovered the bakkie was towing a trailer loaded with 42 bags of compressed dagga. The total weight of the drugs amounted to 851.85 kilograms, with an estimated street value of R8 million.