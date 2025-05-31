Manhunt launched after police officer fatally shot in Mpumalanga
Fatal shooting of Constable Khulani Shabangu prompts urgent police manhunt.
A manhunt is underway in Mpumalanga following the fatal shooting of an off-duty police officer in Lillydale Trust, Calcutta, late on Friday evening.
SAPS said the incident occurred at approximately 11pm. Officers were alerted to a shooting outside a local barbershop.
Upon arrival, they found the victim, a 29-year-old man, lying unresponsive and half-naked on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.
The deceased was identified as Constable Khulani Shabangu, a member of the Volksrust SAPS stationed in the Visible Policing Unit. He had served the SAPS for five years.
The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Zeph Mkhwanazi, has activated a 72-hour action plan to mobilise specialised teams and resources to track down the perpetrators. "Anyone who attacks a police officer is directly attacking the state and will face the full might of the law," Mkhwanazi said.
Preliminary investigations indicate that Constable Shabangu had parked his private vehicle and entered a barbershop.
While inside, two armed suspects stormed the premises, ordered everyone to lie down, and robbed patrons of their mobile phones. The suspects allegedly forced Shabangu to undress and took his clothes and car keys.
Shabangu is believed to have followed the suspects outside, where he was shot multiple times. The assailants fled in his vehicle, which remains missing.
The motive behind the brutal attack remains unclear. However, SAPS officials suspect the officer may have been targeted. Police investigations are ongoing, and forensic teams have been deployed to comb the scene for evidence.
Police are urging members of the public with any information to contact Investigating Officer Lieutenant Colonel Skhumbuzo Ceko on 082 992 9902. Anonymous tip-offs can also be submitted via Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or through the MYSAPS app.
