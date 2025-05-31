Manhunt launched after police officer fatally shot in Mpumalanga

A manhunt is underway in Mpumalanga following the fatal shooting of an off-duty police officer in Lillydale Trust, Calcutta, late on Friday evening.

SAPS said the incident occurred at approximately 11pm. Officers were alerted to a shooting outside a local barbershop.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, a 29-year-old man, lying unresponsive and half-naked on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

The deceased was identified as Constable Khulani Shabangu, a member of the Volksrust SAPS stationed in the Visible Policing Unit. He had served the SAPS for five years.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Zeph Mkhwanazi, has activated a 72-hour action plan to mobilise specialised teams and resources to track down the perpetrators. "Anyone who attacks a police officer is directly attacking the state and will face the full might of the law," Mkhwanazi said.