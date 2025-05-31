Cops probe motive behind deadly KZN shooting

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a multi-faceted investigation following a tragic shooting involving members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the early hours of Saturday, 31 May 2025.

Authorities confirmed that a Constable allegedly shot his colleague and fatally wounded a civilian, injured two others, and then reportedly turned the gun on himself in the Machunwini area of the Harry Gwala District.

Three officers from the Tactical Response Team (TRT) in the Free State were returning from a deployment in the Eastern Cape when their vehicle missed a detour sign at roadworks and crashed into barricades.

Two local community members responded, calling emergency services and arranging a tow truck.