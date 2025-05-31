Cops probe motive behind deadly KZN shooting
SAPS Constable allegedly fatally shoots colleague and civilian in KwaZulu-Natal.
Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a multi-faceted investigation following a tragic shooting involving members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the early hours of Saturday, 31 May 2025.
Authorities confirmed that a Constable allegedly shot his colleague and fatally wounded a civilian, injured two others, and then reportedly turned the gun on himself in the Machunwini area of the Harry Gwala District.
Three officers from the Tactical Response Team (TRT) in the Free State were returning from a deployment in the Eastern Cape when their vehicle missed a detour sign at roadworks and crashed into barricades.
Two local community members responded, calling emergency services and arranging a tow truck.
The Constable allegedly exited the vehicle and opened fire on the tow truck driver. When a fellow Sergeant attempted to intervene, the Constable allegedly shot him and another bystander before fatally shooting himself.
The Constable and the tow truck driver were pronounced dead at the scene.
The injured Sergeant and community member were rushed to hospital. The third officer survived the incident uninjured.
