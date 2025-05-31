Cops hunt for kidnappers following rescue of Sedibeng District Municipality mayor and driver
The Executive Mayor of Sedibeng District Municipality in Gauteng and her driver were rescued following a kidnapping on Friday.
According to police, the incident was reported by a homeowner to an acquaintance, who then notified the mayor's husband.
He immediately went to Dawnpark Police Station to report the matter.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed that an urgent response was activated. The SAPS 10111 call centre broadcast a lookout for the hijacked vehicle.
"The vehicle was recovered around midnight in Dawnpark by Katlehong police official," Muridili said.
By 2am the following morning, reports confirmed the mayor, and her driver had been located safely and reunited with their families.
As the case progresses, the investigating officer will get statements from both victims. A manhunt for the suspects is currently underway.
In a similar case in 2022, the Nkangala District Municipality manager and her driver were kidnapped.
Margaret Skosana, the Nkangala municipal manager, and Gugu Mtsweni, her driver, were allegedly kidnapped outside the municipal buildings in Middleburg on October 20, by men impersonating police officers.
"It is said that the driver was tied with some ropes but she somehow managed to manoeuvre herself to the road. A taxi driver saw her as she was looking for help. She related the story to the taxi driver who immediately informed the police," said police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli.
The two were both found alive in Diepsloot.
