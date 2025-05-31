Cops hunt for kidnappers following rescue of Sedibeng District Municipality mayor and driver

Swift police response leads to safe recovery of kidnapped mayor and driver.

The Executive Mayor of Sedibeng District Municipality in Gauteng and her driver were rescued following a kidnapping on Friday.

According to police, the incident was reported by a homeowner to an acquaintance, who then notified the mayor's husband.

He immediately went to Dawnpark Police Station to report the matter.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed that an urgent response was activated. The SAPS 10111 call centre broadcast a lookout for the hijacked vehicle.

"The vehicle was recovered around midnight in Dawnpark by Katlehong police official," Muridili said.