Western Cape police sergeant gunned down: Authorities vow to bring perpetrators to justice
A 48-year-old police sergeant was gunned down in front of his house in Vrygrond.
Police in the Western Cape have launched an urgent manhunt following the fatal shooting of a 48-year-old police sergeant in Vrygrond, Muizenberg, early this morning. The officer was ambushed outside his home at around 5am while on his way to report for duty at Wynberg SAPS.
The sergeant, whose name has not been released, was found with fatal gunshot wounds in Thys Witbooi Street. Family members inside the residence were unharmed.
Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant General (Advocate) Thembisile Patekile, condemned the killing and vowed that police would pursue those responsible with urgency and determination.
"An attack on any member of the South African Police Service will be met with the full force of the law. We will not rest until justice is served," said Patekile.
The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, has been assigned to lead the investigation. Police officials have not yet confirmed a motive for the killing.
The murder of the sergeant comes amid growing concern over attacks on law enforcement officials across the country. Presenting the fourth quarter crime figures for the 2024/25 financial year, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said 22 police officers were killed during this period, six on duty and 16 off duty, 10 of whom were stationed in Gauteng.
"This is not just a loss to the SAPS but to the entire nation. Let me be clear, an attack on a police officer is an attack on the state, and those responsible will face the full might of the law," Mchunu said.
The SAPS has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of its members and restoring public confidence. Authorities are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Tip-offs can be made anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
Police said no stone will be left unturned in the search for the perpetrators.
"This was a deliberate and cowardly act against a committed officer. We will bring the killers to justice," said Patekile.
IOL News