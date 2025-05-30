Western Cape police sergeant gunned down: Authorities vow to bring perpetrators to justice

A 48-year-old police sergeant was gunned down in front of his house in Vrygrond.

Police in the Western Cape have launched an urgent manhunt following the fatal shooting of a 48-year-old police sergeant in Vrygrond, Muizenberg, early this morning. The officer was ambushed outside his home at around 5am while on his way to report for duty at Wynberg SAPS.

The sergeant, whose name has not been released, was found with fatal gunshot wounds in Thys Witbooi Street. Family members inside the residence were unharmed.

Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant General (Advocate) Thembisile Patekile, condemned the killing and vowed that police would pursue those responsible with urgency and determination.

"An attack on any member of the South African Police Service will be met with the full force of the law. We will not rest until justice is served," said Patekile.