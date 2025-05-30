Suspect found hiding in Durban allegedly confessed to the murder of Olorato Mongale

The prime suspect wanted in connection with Olorato Mongale's death, allegedly confessed to her murder moments before he was killed in a gun battle with KZN cops on Friday morning.

The suspect, Philangenkosi Makhanya, was cornered at a block of flats in Amanzimtoti, on the south of Durban, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police had been on the hunt for him following the brutal murder of Mongale, whose body was found dumped in Lombardy West, Johannesburg.

Speaking shortly after the take-down operation, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, told the media that the suspect had allegedly confessed to the crime.

Details of the Incident

Speaking about the incident, Mkhwanazi said: “We arrived in the Amanzimtoti area; it is a very beautiful apartment."

He said the suspect had come to the apartment to hire a vehicle from the person who lives there.

"The person who lives here rents out vehicles. He has rented out vehicles to him before.”

The commissioner revealed that Makhanya had been at the apartment complex since Thursday morning.

“The guy who rents out the vehicles allegedly said he was not going to give him the vehicle but stayed with him the whole day trying to convince him to hand himself over,” Mkhwanazi explained.