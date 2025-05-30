Mpumalanga stepfather arrested for murder of teenage stepdaughter over property dispute

Mpumalanga man already in custody for allegedly murdering his girlfriend has now been linked to the brutal death of his 17-year-old stepdaughter.

A Mpumalanga man has been arrested in connection with the death of his 17-year-old stepdaughter, who was found dead inside a locked shack earlier this week.

He had already been under investigation for the murder of his 34-year-old girlfriend.

According to provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane, the teenager had been missing since May 23.

Her body was discovered on May 28 in Extension 33, Marikana, Kinross, following a police search of a residence believed to be linked to her stepfather.

“A request was later made to the police to search a residence believed to be associated with the girl’s stepfather,” Ndubane said.