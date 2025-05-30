Mpumalanga stepfather arrested for murder of teenage stepdaughter over property dispute
Mpumalanga man already in custody for allegedly murdering his girlfriend has now been linked to the brutal death of his 17-year-old stepdaughter.
A Mpumalanga man has been arrested in connection with the death of his 17-year-old stepdaughter, who was found dead inside a locked shack earlier this week.
He had already been under investigation for the murder of his 34-year-old girlfriend.
According to provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane, the teenager had been missing since May 23.
Her body was discovered on May 28 in Extension 33, Marikana, Kinross, following a police search of a residence believed to be linked to her stepfather.
“A request was later made to the police to search a residence believed to be associated with the girl’s stepfather,” Ndubane said.
Police forced entry into the shack after finding the doors and burglar gates locked.
“Inside the bedroom, the naked body of a young female believed to be the missing teenager was found in a semi-decomposed state,” Ndubane said.
“She was lying on a bed covered with blankets, her legs open.”
Ndubane confirmed that the victim had sustained visible head injuries, including a deep wound and a crushed forehead.
“It is suspected that she was raped before being killed,” he said.
A bloodstained pipe wrench, commonly referred to as a "bobbejaan spanner," was found next to the bed and is believed to have been used in the murder.
Preliminary investigations suggest the teenager recently had an argument with her stepfather regarding his alleged plan to sell the shack, which previously belonged to her late mother.
“The teenager had reportedly objected, expressing concern for her younger siblings, who would need a place to stay in the future,” Ndubane said.
The man, already in custody for allegedly murdering his girlfriend on May 23 in Kinross, has now been officially linked to both cases.
Ndubane confirmed: “Further investigation has linked the stepfather, who is currently in custody for a separate incident involving the brutal murder of his 34-year-old girlfriend on May 23, 2025, in Kinross and to this case.”
Meanwhile, acting provincial police commissioner Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi expressed outrage at the surge in gender-based violence across the region.
“The brutal killing of women and children is unacceptable,” Mkhwanazi said.
“These acts will not be tolerated. We are committed to ensuring that those responsible face the full might of the law.”
