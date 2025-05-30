Limpopo man arrested for allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death during the early hours of Friday morning in Malamulele Section A, Limpopo.

According to police, the suspect arrived at the victim's rented room and was allowed in. Shortly after, neighbours reported hearing a violent altercation and the victim screaming for help.

When concerned neighbours rushed to the scene, the suspect reportedly fled. They discovered the victim's lifeless body in a pool of blood, with multiple stab wounds to her upper body. A sharp object believed to have been used in the attack was found at the scene.

Emergency services arrived and declared the woman dead on site. Police launched an immediate investigation and arrested the suspect shortly thereafter in nearby bushes.