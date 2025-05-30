Limpopo man arrested for allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death
34-Year-Old Man Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend to Death in Limpopo.
Image: Supplied
A 34-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death during the early hours of Friday morning in Malamulele Section A, Limpopo.
According to police, the suspect arrived at the victim's rented room and was allowed in. Shortly after, neighbours reported hearing a violent altercation and the victim screaming for help.
When concerned neighbours rushed to the scene, the suspect reportedly fled. They discovered the victim's lifeless body in a pool of blood, with multiple stab wounds to her upper body. A sharp object believed to have been used in the attack was found at the scene.
Emergency services arrived and declared the woman dead on site. Police launched an immediate investigation and arrested the suspect shortly thereafter in nearby bushes.
He sustained minor injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment under police guard. A case of murder has been opened, and the suspect is expected to appear before the Malamulele Magistrate's Court soon.
The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has strongly condemned the incident.
"This tragic event underscores the urgent need for individuals in troubled relationships to seek professional help. Violence should never be the answer," said Hadebe.
The case adds to growing concerns over gender-based violence in South Africa, where authorities have consistently urged the public to report domestic abuse and make use of support services.
Police have not yet released the name of the victim, pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is ongoing.
IOL News
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
Related Topics: