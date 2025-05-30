Justice served: Nkululeko Mtshali sentenced to life for the horrific murder of eight-year-old

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the life imprisonment sentence handed down to Nkululeko Mtshali, 20, who was convicted of the rape and murder of eight-year-old Mbali Mahupela in Carletonville in Gauteng.

The sentence was delivered by the Pretoria High Court, sitting in Palm Ridge, and includes a declaration that Mtshali is unfit to possess a firearm.

In a statement, police authorities commended the swift investigative work that led to Mtshali's arrest and conviction, hailing the sentence as a strong warning to perpetrators of crimes against children.

The horrific crime occurred on January 5, 2023. Mbali had been at home in Khutsong with her grandmother when she mentioned that a friend of Mtshali had invited her to his nearby residence under the pretence of taking her to visit her father.