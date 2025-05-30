Justice served: Nkululeko Mtshali sentenced to life for the horrific murder of eight-year-old
Pretoria High Court delivers life sentence for child murder and rape.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the life imprisonment sentence handed down to Nkululeko Mtshali, 20, who was convicted of the rape and murder of eight-year-old Mbali Mahupela in Carletonville in Gauteng.
The sentence was delivered by the Pretoria High Court, sitting in Palm Ridge, and includes a declaration that Mtshali is unfit to possess a firearm.
In a statement, police authorities commended the swift investigative work that led to Mtshali's arrest and conviction, hailing the sentence as a strong warning to perpetrators of crimes against children.
The horrific crime occurred on January 5, 2023. Mbali had been at home in Khutsong with her grandmother when she mentioned that a friend of Mtshali had invited her to his nearby residence under the pretence of taking her to visit her father.
Despite her grandmother's disapproval, the child left the house and was later found dead on a couch inside the suspect's home.
The SAPS confirmed that the child had suffered severe physical trauma and that a forensic pathologist's report conclusively found evidence of rape and fatal injuries. Mtshali was arrested the following day, along with the friend who had lured the child, though the second suspect passed away before trial proceedings.
Police investigators worked closely with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), who led the prosecution. During the trial, Mtshali pleaded not guilty, attempting to blame his deceased friend. However, the court found his version of events to be implausible and sentenced him to life imprisonment.
Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola, National Commissioner of the SAPS, said: "This sentence is a clear indication that justice will prevail, especially in cases involving vulnerable members of our society. The SAPS will continue to prioritise crimes against women and children and ensure perpetrators are brought to book."
The police further encouraged the public to report any suspicion of child abuse or gender-based violence through Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or at their nearest police station.
"This case should serve as a reminder that communities, law enforcement, and the justice system must stand united in protecting our children."
