Joshlin Smith | Life terms reflect the gravity of child trafficking amid Child Protection Week awareness

The Joshlin Smith trial has gained significant attention as it coincides with National Child Protection Week, a period dedicated to raising awareness about child safety. This year's theme is: "Working Together to End Violence Against Children."

On Thursday, Judge Nathan Erasmus of the Western Cape High Court in Saldanha sentenced Jacquen Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, and Kelly Smith to life imprisonment for human trafficking, alongside 10 years for kidnapping.

This trial, which unfolded over a matter of weeks, was one of the most anticipated cases in South Africa.

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi welcomed the sentencing, stating that it brings a measure of justice in what has been an emotionally charged case.

"Our hearts remain heavy for Joshlin and for every child who suffers harm," Kubayi expressed. "No court ruling can undo the trauma or return what was lost. However, this sentence sends a strong message that those who violate the innocence and trust of our children will face the full consequences of the law."

The Minister further emphasised the significance of the ruling, noting that it aligns with National Child Protection Week, a time when the nation reflects on safeguarding the rights and dignity of all children. "During this week, we are reminded that the safety and well-being of children is not only a legal obligation but a moral duty we all share," Kubayi added.