Joshlin Smith | Life terms reflect the gravity of child trafficking amid Child Protection Week awareness
Jacquen Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, and Kelly Smith were sentenced to life imprisonment.
Image: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers
The Joshlin Smith trial has gained significant attention as it coincides with National Child Protection Week, a period dedicated to raising awareness about child safety. This year's theme is: "Working Together to End Violence Against Children."
On Thursday, Judge Nathan Erasmus of the Western Cape High Court in Saldanha sentenced Jacquen Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, and Kelly Smith to life imprisonment for human trafficking, alongside 10 years for kidnapping.
This trial, which unfolded over a matter of weeks, was one of the most anticipated cases in South Africa.
Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi welcomed the sentencing, stating that it brings a measure of justice in what has been an emotionally charged case.
"Our hearts remain heavy for Joshlin and for every child who suffers harm," Kubayi expressed. "No court ruling can undo the trauma or return what was lost. However, this sentence sends a strong message that those who violate the innocence and trust of our children will face the full consequences of the law."
The Minister further emphasised the significance of the ruling, noting that it aligns with National Child Protection Week, a time when the nation reflects on safeguarding the rights and dignity of all children. "During this week, we are reminded that the safety and well-being of children is not only a legal obligation but a moral duty we all share," Kubayi added.
Minister Kubayi expressed gratitude to the judiciary, the National Prosecuting Authority, and law enforcement agencies for their dedication in bringing this case to a conclusion. Their efforts have ensured that justice has not only been served but also seen to be served.
Illitha Labantu, a social service and education organisation focused on addressing violence against women and children, welcomed the sentencing. "As an organisation that has advocated for the rights and dignity of women and children for over 36 years, we view this sentencing as a crucial step in holding perpetrators accountable for crimes against children."
However, spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali highlighted a painful reality: "While we welcome this outcome, we remain deeply saddened that Joshlin’s whereabouts are still unknown. The conviction cannot bring full justice or closure when the child at the centre of this case remains missing. This ongoing absence is a painful reminder that the work to protect children and deliver true justice is far from complete."
Joshlin Smith has been missing since February 19, 2024.
Image: Supplied
Recent crime statistics from January to March 2025 reveal a troubling picture: over 314 children were murdered, 424 were victims of attempted murder, and 1,596 suffered grievous bodily harm. According to Missing Children South Africa, more than 1,300 children are reported kidnapped to the police every month.
"The fact that Joshlin was trafficked by her own mother highlights the complexity and gravity of the betrayal of trust that can occur within families, as well as the systemic failures that allow such exploitation to happen. This case underscores that violence against children is not confined to specific communities or socio-economic backgrounds; it is a national crisis that demands urgent and coordinated action," Monakali stated.
Despite existing legal frameworks intended to protect children, cases like this reveal persistent gaps in enforcement, prevention, and early intervention.
"We must ask what more can be done by all sectors of society to prevent children from falling victim to such crimes. How can our systems better detect and respond to signs of abuse before irreversible harm is done?" Monakali urged.
Ilitha Labantu calls for a coordinated and sustained effort from all institutions responsible for the protection and well-being of children.
IOL
Related Topics: