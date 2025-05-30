Former DA councillor sentenced to life in prison for burning his family to death

Michael Buthelezi was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murdering his fiancée and three children in a 2023 house fire in Bergville. Image: Facebook

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Michael Buthelezi will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of setting a fire that killed his fiancée and their three children. On Friday, May 30, the Ladysmith Regional Court sentenced the 48-year-old to four terms of life imprisonment and 15 years imprisonment, following his conviction on four counts of murder, arson, and two counts of defeating the ends of justice. The offences occurred in October 2023 in the Bethany area of Bergville. At that time, Buthelezi was a councillor for the Democratic Alliance (DA) party.

On 29 October 2023, at around 2am, a fire broke out at the two-roomed dwelling where Buthelezi and his fiancée, Khombosile Khoza, resided with their three minor children, aged between two and 10-years-old. The family become trapped in the house until the door was kicked down by one of the witnesses who first arrived at the scene. Khoza, as well as two of the children, aged two and eight-years-old, passed away in the fire. Buthelezi and his 10-year-old child escaped.

However, the child was put on palliative care, and later died from her injuries in hospital. According to KZN NPA Regional Spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, Buthelezi was placed under observation and treated for his injuries. He later misled the police by providing them with false information about the incident on two separate occasions. “Buthelezi’s statements were investigated and found to be false, thus resulting in his arrest,” Ramkisson-Kara said. “In securing this conviction, the state, represented by Prosecutor Shika Siverpersad, led the evidence of 11 witnesses, including the first people to arrive at the scene, medical personnel and the paramedics, as well as a relative who told the court that Buthelezi and Khoza shared a tumultuous relationship and that just two weeks before the incident he had threatened to kill her by burning her,” she said.

Ramkisson-Kara added that Siverpersad handed in a Victim Impact Statement compiled by Khoza’s father and facilitated by court preparation officer Khulekani Professor Mthembu. Khoza’s dad said the incident had traumatised the family and adversely affected his health. “Buthelezi was sentenced to life imprisonment for each of the four counts of murder, five years' imprisonment for the arson and five years’ imprisonment for each of the two counts of defeating the administration of justice.” He will serve an effective life imprisonment and has been declared unfit to possess a firearm.