Urgent appeal: Help police find suspects linked to Olorato Mongale's murder

Fezile Ngubane, Bongani Mthimkhulu and Philangenkosi Makhanya are wanted by police in connection with the murder of Olorato Mongale.

Now, police are appealing to the public to assist in locating Fezile Ngubane, Philangenkosi Makhanya and Bongani Mthimkhulu, who have been identified as wanted suspects in the investigation.

Late on Wednesday, police announced that one person had been arrested and a Volkswagen, believed to have been used in the crime, had been seized. The elderly man is believed to be the owner of the VW.

The suspects vehicle was later found at this panel beater workshop. Upon inspection by SAPS forensic experts, traces of blood were found inside the vehicle.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said the accused are believed to have booked a room at a lodge in Kew, in Gauteng.

"Further intelligence led them to KwaMashu in Durban to the home of one of the suspects. The suspects vehicle was later found at this panel beater workshop. Upon inspection by SAPS forensic experts, traces of blood were found inside the vehicle," Mathe said.

These suspects are warned to hand themselves over at their nearest police station.

Mathe said the pair is considered to be dangerous and members of the public are cautioned not to come near them. If seen, immediately call Brigadier Nama on +27 (82) 778-9035.

Details

Initial reports indicate that Mongale went on the date with a man who fetched her from her home at 3pm on Sunday.

Mathe said the two drove to Alexandra, then to Kew.

She said between Alexandra and Lombardy West in Johannesburg, this man allegedly murdered Olorato and dumped her body.

"Some of the belongings of the victim, which include her mobile phone and handbag were found abandoned in Kew, Johannesburg," Mathe stated.

Mongale's body was found around 5pm on Sunday.