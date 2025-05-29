Two people gunned down in suspected taxi violence at Zonkizizwe taxi rank, Katlehong

Two people have been reportedly shot and killed at the Zonkizizwe Taxi Rank in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, in a suspected taxi violence incident

Two people have reportedly been shot dead at the Zonkizizwe Taxi Rank in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, in what is believed to be a taxi violence related incident.

According to reports, the shooting happened on Thursday morning. Police are at the scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi could not provide details of the incident when approached by IOL but said he was on the way to the scene.

Photos and videos circulating on social media show a vehicle on fire at a taxi rank, with thick smoke billowing from inside the facility.

Other images depict two men lying on the ground, reportedly shot dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

