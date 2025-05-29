Three people arrested for deadly shooting at Ekurhuleni taxi rank, police seize R5 rifles

Gauteng police have confirmed the deaths of two people who were shot at Zonkizizwe Taxi Rank in the early hours of Thursday, in a suspected taxi violence incident.

Three people have been arrested following a deadly shooting at a taxi rank in Ekurhuleni on Thursday morning.

A security officer and a member of a taxi association were gunned down in what is believed to be linked to ongoing taxi violence.

Police said several others were injured during the attack.

Videos of the deadly shooting have been widely shared on social media.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a double murder case has been opened.

“A white Fortuner vehicle with approximately 10 men inside came to the rank and started shooting at the security officers,” said Nevhuhulwi.

“Two people were shot dead during the process, of which one was identified as a security officer and the other as a member of the taxi association.”

She added that one bakkie belonging to the security officers was torched, while another vehicle was found riddled with bullet holes.

A rifle was recovered from the scene and has been seized for further investigation.

“The motive behind the shooting is suspected to be taxi violence related,” she said.

Speaking about the arrests, police said the suspects were nabbed at a warehouse in Dawnpark.

“The trio was found in possession of an R5 rifle, ammunition, and three magazines of which will be taken for ballistic testing to determine if the firearm was not used in the commission of the crime,” she said.

Anyone with information that can assist with the police investigations is requested to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or anonymously report tip-offs on MySAPSApp.

[email protected]

IOL News