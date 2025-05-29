Olorato Mongale: Suspects previously arrested for kidnapping and robbery, now linked to crime syndicate

Police say two of the three men wanted for her murder were arrested previously for allegedly kidnapping and robbing a woman in Brakpan, and are part of a syndicate

Police believe that the trio linked to Olorato Mongale's murder are part of a bigger syndicate targeting women.

Police further confirmed that two of the suspects currently on the run, Bongani Mthimkhulu and Philangenkosi Makhanya, were previously arrested and charged for kidnapping and robbery.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said Mthimkhulu and Makhanya were spotted by a police officer on patrol on April 20 in Brakpan. They were driving a white Volkswagen Polo that has since been seized by police in KwaZulu-Natal.

The accused appeared in court and were released on bail on April 26.