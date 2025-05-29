Olorato Mongale: Suspects previously arrested for kidnapping and robbery, now linked to crime syndicate
Police say two of the three men wanted for her murder were arrested previously for allegedly kidnapping and robbing a woman in Brakpan, and are part of a syndicate
Police believe that the trio linked to Olorato Mongale's murder are part of a bigger syndicate targeting women.
Police further confirmed that two of the suspects currently on the run, Bongani Mthimkhulu and Philangenkosi Makhanya, were previously arrested and charged for kidnapping and robbery.
National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said Mthimkhulu and Makhanya were spotted by a police officer on patrol on April 20 in Brakpan. They were driving a white Volkswagen Polo that has since been seized by police in KwaZulu-Natal.
The accused appeared in court and were released on bail on April 26.
Fezile Ngubane, Bongani Mthimkhulu and Philangenkosi Makhanya are wanted by police in connection with the murder of Olorato Mongale.
Syndicate's modus operandi
Mathe said the syndicate preys on young women at malls.
"We are investigating a syndicate. These men use the same modus operandi where they approach these young women at malls and ask to take them out on dates.
"When these women agree, that is when they plan to rob them," she said.
Police are appealing to the public to assist them in tracing Mthimkhulu, Makhanya and Fezile Ngubane.
Already cops have arrested the owner of the vehicle, which was discovered at a panel beater workshop in Phoenix.
The suspects vehicle was later found at this panel beater workshop. Upon inspection by SAPS forensic experts, traces of blood were found inside the vehicle.
Mongale is alleged to have gone on a date with one of her killers.
Police said they drove to Alexandra, then to Kew in Gauteng. She said that between Alexandra and Lombardy West in Johannesburg, this man allegedly murdered Olorato and dumped her body. Mongale's body was found around 5pm on Sunday.
Investigations continue.
