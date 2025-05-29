LIVE | Sentencing expected in Joshlin Smith trial
Sentencing is expected to get under way in court on Thursday.
The day the entire nation has been waiting for has finally arrived. The Western Cape High Court is poised to pronounce its verdict in the case surrounding the disappearance of Joshlin Smith, a case that has gripped South Africa with its tragic implications and unsettling circumstances.
On Thursday, the three accused—Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, and Kelly Smith will learn their fate as they face serious charges including human trafficking and kidnapping.
The case has not only drawn public attention but also illuminated the pressing issue of human trafficking within South Africa—a crime that continues to remain pervasive yet largely hidden. With each passing day that Joshlin Smith's whereabouts remain unknown, the urgency for justice becomes more pronounced.
The decision the court reaches may not only bring a semblance of closure to Smith's family but could also serve as a stark deterrent to potential offenders in the future.
Joshlin, 6, went missing from her home in Saldanha Bay on 9 February 2024.
