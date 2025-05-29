LIVE | Sentencing expected in Joshlin Smith trial

Sentencing is expected to get under way in court on Thursday.

The day the entire nation has been waiting for has finally arrived. The Western Cape High Court is poised to pronounce its verdict in the case surrounding the disappearance of Joshlin Smith, a case that has gripped South Africa with its tragic implications and unsettling circumstances.

On Thursday, the three accused—Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, and Kelly Smith will learn their fate as they face serious charges including human trafficking and kidnapping.