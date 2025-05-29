Limpopo police investigate the fatal shooting of a SANDF soldier en route to work

A 54-year-old South African National Defence Force (SANDF) corporal was shot and killed in the early hours of Thursday.

A 54-year-old South African National Defence Force (SANDF) corporal was shot and killed in the early hours of Thursday, in the Kurhula Section of the Lulekani policing area, police said.

Limpopo provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said officers received a tip-off about a man found lying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

“On arrival, they found the victim lying unconscious and notified emergency personnel,” said Ledwaba.

The man was certified dead at the scene.

Police said the victim had been walking to work when he was shot multiple times.