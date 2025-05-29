Limpopo police investigate the fatal shooting of a SANDF soldier en route to work
A 54-year-old South African National Defence Force (SANDF) corporal was shot and killed in the early hours of Thursday.
Image: Phando Jikelo / Independent Newspapers
A 54-year-old South African National Defence Force (SANDF) corporal was shot and killed in the early hours of Thursday, in the Kurhula Section of the Lulekani policing area, police said.
Limpopo provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said officers received a tip-off about a man found lying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
“On arrival, they found the victim lying unconscious and notified emergency personnel,” said Ledwaba.
The man was certified dead at the scene.
Police said the victim had been walking to work when he was shot multiple times.
“Five empty cartridges were found at the scene,” he said.
Ledwaba said the motive for the shooting is not yet known, and investigations are ongoing.
He said the victim’s belongings, including his cellphones, were found in his possession.
The identity of the soldier is being withheld pending family notification.
Ledwaba said Lulekani police are searching for suspects linked to the killing and have appealed to the public for information.
“Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact Lulekani Detective Commander Capt. Aubrey Mangena at 082-468-8639, call the Crime Stop number at 08600-10111, report to the nearest police station, or share information anonymously via the MySAPS app,” Ledwaba said.
IOL News
Related Topics: