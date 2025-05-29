LIFE IN PRISON: Joshlin Smith traffickers to spend their lives behind bars

Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, and Kelly Smith, were found guilty on May 2 and have been sentenced on Thursday. Image: Ayanda Ndamane

Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, and Kelly Smith were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Western Cape High Court on Thursday for the kidnapping of Joshlin Smith. Judge Nathan Erasmus said he could find no mitigating factors when considering the sentencing of the trio. He detailed their circumstances but stated not one of them has shown any remorse throughout the trial. “Ms Smith, we know from February 19, 2024, there has been a lack of concern. But, besides some tears yesterday, you have not shown an indication of remorse,” Erasmus said.

“It is clear a sentence of imprisonment is the only option here.” Erasmus said that during the commission of the crimes, the trio were under the influence of substances, but said it was not an excuse. “You had enough time to speak and come clean,” he said.

"The prosecution requested I add your names to the National Child Protection Register, and in light of this, it is so ordered." The National Child Protection Register (CPR) in South Africa is a crucial tool for protecting children. It consists of two parts: Part A, which records reported cases of child abuse or neglect, and Part B, which lists individuals deemed unsuitable to work with children.