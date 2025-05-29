Justice for Joshlin: Nation awaits justice for human trafficking and kidnapping convictions

Judge Nathan Erasmus will deliver his sentencing on Thursday. Image: Mallory Munien

The day the entire nation has been waiting for has arrived - the day of sentencing in the Joshlin Smith disappearance. Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, and Kelly Smith will know their fate on Thursday. On Wednesday, State Advocate Zelda Swanepoel urged the Western Cape High Court to impose the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment for the human trafficking conviction. While she left sentencing on the kidnapping charge to the discretion of the court, she emphasised the severity of the crime. “We use today’s evidence to be the voice of Joshlin,” said Swanepoel.

Judge Nathan Erasmus also referred to the trauma this case has left behind, recalling an earlier statement of Kelly’s mother, Amanda Smith Daniels, where she stated she would go in a frantic search for Kelly’s son should he be only two minutes later on his way home from school. “Will Saldanha ever be the same after this case?” Judge Erasmus asked. “This instance has changed the whole community and changed how we all look at things,” Swanepoel submitted. She called on the court to take the victim impact statements into account that were handed in as evidence during the morning.