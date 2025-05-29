Gqeberha man receives 20-year sentence for brutal home invasion that killed father and son

A 23-year-old Gqeberha man was sentenced for the murder of father and child. Image: Pexels

A 23-year-old man already serving a lengthy prison term will now face an even longer sentence after the Gqeberha Regional Court handed down an additional 20 years for his role in a home invasion that left a father and son dead. Kamvelihle Jekemane was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, double murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition following the fatal shooting of Blackie Vuyisile Jacob, 72, and his son Bongani Elliot Bizwaphi, 52, at their KwaZakhele home on November 17, 2023. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali, said the two gunmen arrived under false pretences, claiming to need a USB from Bongani. When his mother, cautious and confused, led them to his room, gunshots erupted.

Moments later, Jacob was shot in the lounge of the house, and the attackers then forced their way into a bedroom where the mother and daughter had hidden, demanding cellphones and money at gunpoint. “The family discovered both victims lying in pools of blood and unresponsive,” said Tyali. The mother then fled to the nearest police station to report the double homicide. An identity parade and eyewitness testimony ultimately led to Jekemane’s arrest. He pleaded guilty to all charges under Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Act. His co-accused, whose case has been separated, is expected to stand trial on October 7 and 8, 2025. At the time of the attack, Jekemane was already known to law enforcement and had been sentenced to 28 years' imprisonment in September 2024 for unrelated charges, including robbery with aggravating circumstances and illegal firearm possession.