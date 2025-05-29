Gqeberha man receives 20-year sentence for brutal home invasion that killed father and son
A 23-year-old Gqeberha man was sentenced for the murder of father and child.
A 23-year-old man already serving a lengthy prison term will now face an even longer sentence after the Gqeberha Regional Court handed down an additional 20 years for his role in a home invasion that left a father and son dead.
Kamvelihle Jekemane was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, double murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition following the fatal shooting of Blackie Vuyisile Jacob, 72, and his son Bongani Elliot Bizwaphi, 52, at their KwaZakhele home on November 17, 2023.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali, said the two gunmen arrived under false pretences, claiming to need a USB from Bongani. When his mother, cautious and confused, led them to his room, gunshots erupted.
Moments later, Jacob was shot in the lounge of the house, and the attackers then forced their way into a bedroom where the mother and daughter had hidden, demanding cellphones and money at gunpoint.
“The family discovered both victims lying in pools of blood and unresponsive,” said Tyali.
The mother then fled to the nearest police station to report the double homicide.
An identity parade and eyewitness testimony ultimately led to Jekemane’s arrest. He pleaded guilty to all charges under Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Act. His co-accused, whose case has been separated, is expected to stand trial on October 7 and 8, 2025.
At the time of the attack, Jekemane was already known to law enforcement and had been sentenced to 28 years' imprisonment in September 2024 for unrelated charges, including robbery with aggravating circumstances and illegal firearm possession.
The court made it clear that Jekemane’s new 20-year sentence would not overlap, stating he would serve it only after completing the initial sentence.
Senior State Advocate Thabisile Ncanana submitted victim impact evidence from the bereaved mother and daughter, painting a portrait of the psychological scars left behind.
A photo album from the crime scene and ballistic evidence confirmed that the same firearm was used in both killings.
Despite the overwhelming case against him, Jekemane declined to take the stand in mitigation, leaving his fate in the hands of his legal representative.
“This was a senseless and brutal act of violence that devastated an innocent family,” said Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Barry Madolo.
“The fact that the accused will begin serving this 20-year sentence only after completing his current 28-year term is a clear demonstration of how seriously our courts view violent crime. The National Prosecuting Authority remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring justice for victims.”
