Former Lieutenant Colonel arrested for allegedly stealing R1.2million from the SAPS

Pieter Andries Nel, a former Lieutenant-Colonel, has been arrested on allegations of stealing over a million rand from the South African Police Services (SAPS).
Nel was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as Hawks) on Wednesday.
Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Tebogo Thebe said a J50 warrant of arrest was executed at Nel's home in Upington.
Explaining the details of the case, Thebe said Nel worked as the Head of Financial Services in the SAPS in the Upington area.
His tasks included authorising payments to service providers and providing subsistence and travel expenses for police members within the Upington District.
"It is alleged that from 2022 until 2024, Nel created and authorised false payments estimated to be over R1.2 million paid into his personal bank account."
Nel has been charged with fraud, money laundering, and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act 1 of 1999.
Nel made a brief appearance in the Upington Magistrate's Court shortly after his arrest.
He is expected to bid for bail on Thursday, May 29, 2025.
