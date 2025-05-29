Former Lieutenant Colonel arrested for allegedly stealing R1.2million from the SAPS

IOL Pieter Andries Nel, a former Lieutenant-Colonel, has been arrested on allegations of defrauding the SAPS of R1.2million. Picture: Supplied /Hawks.

Pieter Andries Nel, a former Lieutenant-Colonel, has been arrested on allegations of stealing over a million rand from the South African Police Services (SAPS).

Nel was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as Hawks) on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Tebogo Thebe said a J50 warrant of arrest was executed at Nel's home in Upington.

Explaining the details of the case, Thebe said Nel worked as the Head of Financial Services in the SAPS in the Upington area.