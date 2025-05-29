Child Protection Week marred by alleged sexual assault of Grade 2 learner at Johannesburg school

Child Protection Week marred by alleged sexual assault at Johannesburg school/ Image: Freepik

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has expressed concern over an alleged sexual assault incident involving a Grade 2 learner at Laerskool Dalmondeor in Johannesburg. The alleged sexual assault occurred on May 21, when the young girl was reportedly assaulted by a General Assistant (GA) in one of the school's cloakrooms. The learner's mother reported the matter to Mondeor Police Station on the same day. However, the school was only made aware of the incident six days later, on May 27, when police officers arrived to arrest the implicated staff member. Details surrounding the case remain limited as police investigations continue. The suspect remains in custody and will be precautionarily removed from his post as a General Assistant at the school, pending the outcome of legal proceedings.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has pledged full cooperation with law enforcement and reiterated its commitment to learner safety. In an official statement, MEC Chiloane condemned the alleged incident and emphasised the department's zero-tolerance stance on any form of abuse in schools. "It is heartbreaking that a child could be subjected to such trauma in a place meant to nurture and protect them. We condemn this alleged act in the strongest terms and call for the law to take its full course," Chiloane said. He added that the timing of the incident, during Child Protection Week, was particularly painful.