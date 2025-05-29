Cape Town woman killed in the US, husband arrested
Tragic death of South African woman in Virginia: Husband charged with murder.
Image: X
A Cape Town woman has been killed allegedly by her husband in the United States of America.
Kim White was strangled to death following a domestic dispute.
Her husband, Alexander Towne, has been charged with second-degree murder.
In a statement, Fairfax County Police said Towne was taken into custody without bail following the death of Kim White, originally from Cape Town, South Africa.
"On May 24 at 7:48 pm, officers responded to a domestic incident inside a residence of Bromall Court in Chantilly.
"The suspect reported that he had assaulted and killed his wife."
Police said the victim was found suffering trauma to her upper body and was declared deceased at the scene.
Gender-based violence case: US man Alexander Towne arrested in connection to murder of his wife.
Image: Fairfax County Police
Fairfax County said detectives continue to conduct interviews and process evidence recovered from the scene to determine the circumstances that led up to the homicide.
Police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.
The case has sparked a reaction across social media, with South African users expressing grief and outrage.
One X account, @Patriot_S_A, posted: "We are heartbroken by the devastating news of the tragic death of Kim White… allegedly assaulted and killed by her husband in their home in Chantilly, Virginia."
IOL News
