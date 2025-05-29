Breakthrough in Olorato Mongale Murder: Police arrest suspect, seize getaway car - two still at large

The suspects vehicle was later found at this panel beater workshop. Upon inspection by SAPS forensic experts, traces of blood were found inside the vehicle. Image: SAPS

Fezile Ngubane and Philangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhanya are wanted for the murder of Olorato Mongale Image: SAPS

She said the investigation unfolded when SAPS intelligence initially traced the suspects to a lodge in Kew, Johannesburg. "Two men had booked a room there, prompting further inquiries by police. As the investigation progressed, authorities uncovered intelligence that directed them towards KwaMashu in Durban, identifying the home of one of the suspects," Mathe said. Upon locating the suspect’s vehicle at the panel beater workshop, forensic teams from SAPS conducted a meticulous inspection. Their efforts revealed worrying evidence; traces of blood were found inside the VW Polo.

Olorato Mongale went on a date with her alleged killer, who picked her up from her residential complex driving a white Volkswagen Polo. Image: Facebook