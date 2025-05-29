Breakthrough in Olorato Mongale Murder: Police arrest suspect, seize getaway car - two still at large
The suspects vehicle was later found at this panel beater workshop. Upon inspection by SAPS forensic experts, traces of blood were found inside the vehicle.
Image: SAPS
South African Police Service (SAPS) National Crime Intelligence Unit has successfully arrested a suspect, and located and seized the Volkswagen Polo allegedly involved in the tragic murder of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale.
Police are also searching for Fezile Ngubane and Philangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhanya, who police believe are linked to the murder.
"The vehicle was discovered at a panel beater workshop in Phoenix, Durban, highlighting the tireless efforts of the SAPS anti-kidnapping task team," said national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.
Fezile Ngubane and Philangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhanya are wanted for the murder of Olorato Mongale
Image: SAPS
She said the investigation unfolded when SAPS intelligence initially traced the suspects to a lodge in Kew, Johannesburg.
"Two men had booked a room there, prompting further inquiries by police. As the investigation progressed, authorities uncovered intelligence that directed them towards KwaMashu in Durban, identifying the home of one of the suspects," Mathe said.
Upon locating the suspect’s vehicle at the panel beater workshop, forensic teams from SAPS conducted a meticulous inspection. Their efforts revealed worrying evidence; traces of blood were found inside the VW Polo.
Olorato Mongale went on a date with her alleged killer, who picked her up from her residential complex driving a white Volkswagen Polo.
Image: Facebook
In connection with the seize, an elderly man believed to be the owner of the vehicle was apprehended. However, crucially, police are intensifying their search for the two men who are believed to have directly participated in the murder of Mongale.
Ngubane and Makhanya remain at large, and the SAPS is appealing to the public for assistance. South Africans are encouraged to share their photographs to aid police efforts in bringing those responsible to justice.
"The pair is considered to be dangerous and members of the public are cautioned not to come near them. If seen, immediately call Brigadier Nama on +27 (82) 778-9035," Mathe said.
IOL
