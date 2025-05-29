Arrest brings hope for justice in DA leader murder investigation

uMngeni Mayor Chris Pappas with Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, the uMngeni Municipality chief whip and DA councillor who was gunned down in December 2023. Image: Supplied

UMngeni Municipality mayor Chris Pappas has expressed relief and optimism following the recent arrest of Induna Buthelezi, a fugitive sought in connection with the alleged murder of DA uMngeni chief whip Councillor ​Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, which took place two years ago. Ndlovu was shot dead at his home near Mpophomeni in December 2023.

Pappas said the municipality is pleased to hear of the arrest and that Induna Buthelezi has appeared in court. Induna Buthelezi was arrested on Friday, May 23, in connection with Ndlovu’s murder. He appeared in Howick Magistrate’s Court on Monday and was remanded in custody. He will appear on Friday with his co-accused, Thobani Hlongwa and Khayelihle Shabalala.

This significant development in the ongoing quest for justice has sparked renewed hope. “We are excited to know that the charges against the man relate to his alleged involvement in the brutal murder of uMngeni Municipal councillor, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu: a crime that took place two years ago,” Pappas said. “Although the wheels of justice are turning far too slowly, we hope that this recent development in the murder case will lead to the outcome many of us know is required.”

Pappas said the municipality, an interested party in the matter, dedicated resources towards fighting for justice in the crime. Induna Buthelezi is also allegedly implicated in several crimes affecting the municipality and its people.

“As we have recently observed, South Africa has a serious crime problem and we require action and not platitudes to protect us,” Pappas said. Last year, AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit said that in Hlongwa’s bail application, police investigating officer, Sergeant Delani Chemane, described the case as “exceptionally complicated”.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi said the arrest marks a crucial breakthrough, underscoring the relentless efforts of the police in their investigation. “The murder of any elected official, particularly one dedicated to serving their community as Councillor Ndlovu was, is an attack on the very fabric of our local governance, and those who are responsible must face the full might of the law,” Buthelezi said.

The MEC underscored that this development highlights the seriousness with which all state entities consider the killings of officials in local government and within the respected institution of traditional leadership. DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers said: “We trust the prosecuting authority and the SAPS investigating unit are prepared for the case, as further delays in this shocking murder are not bringing closure to his family and friends.”