'You always came to me because I had to kiss your sore spots': Woman who wanted to adopt Joshlin Smith breaks down in court

The convicted human traffickers were all smiles after a short adjournment. Image: Robin-Lee Francke/IOL

The family who wanted to adopt Joshlin Smith also had an opportunity to express their hurt in victim impact statements. Emotions ran high in the White City Multipurpose Hall on Wednesday, with not a dry eye in the courtroom as the victim impact statements were read out to the court by Court Preparation Officer Deonett Boltney. The victim impact statements of Natasha Andrews and her daughter Tayla were read out. The Andrews family has been pivotal in this trial, as it was revealed they wanted to adopt Joshlin.

Joshlin, who had spent most of her time with the family, was like their child, and it was only due to her mother, Kelly Smith’s, rejection of this proposition that Joshlin did not reside with the Andrews family. The family showed the court several pictures of family outings with Joshlin Tayla, 14, regards Joshlin as her sister and wrote a beautiful poem in Joshlin's memory. While the poem was read out in court, Andrews burst into tears. Entitled: A poem to my sister, Tayla shared the deep pain of not knowing where Joshlin is and shared that she missed her laugh.

Tayla Andrews' poem to her little sister, Joshlin. Image: Robin-Lee Francke/IOL

Tayla explained how Joshlin’s disappearance has broken her heart and brought much pain, and she begs her sister to come back and ease this pain. A pain no child should be feeling. “You're gone so soon. What did they do to you?” The entire gallery, including Kelly Smith, started sobbing uncontrollably. In her statement, Andrews said there was no way one could write how broken a family truly is. “We miss you so much. The lying awake and rolling about, fears and longings, for do you have a bed to sleep in? And are you being taken care of? Wondering if you're calling out to us, your mommy, brother, or sister. Joshlin you fill our family in so many ways because you are part of one family that loves you so much.”

Joshlin Smith has been missing since February 19, 2024. Image: Supplied

Andrews said the disappearance of Joshlin has left an indescribable void, and while they have tried to, they simply cannot go on. “We miss your laughter, chats, running around in and around the house, your soft hugs, combing your hair, teaching you to write and count, you and Tayla swimming in the bathroom at night, and the laughter that echoes from the bathroom. We miss you asking all day for a little water.” “Do you get where you are? We miss your fine little voice when you called at the gate. When your mom brought you, even your brightened little face with a broad smile, when we went to pick you up from you. You two girls go shopping for clothes together. Tayla hasn't gone again, I just had to go on her behalf, even though it breaks my mommy's heart.” She explained Joshlin was looking forward to losing her teeth as she had a friend who had lost some teeth.