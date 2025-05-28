Unprovoked attack: Limpopo brothers stoned man to death during tavern drinking spree

Vincent Ramai, 19, was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment while his brother Solomon, 26, was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing a 27-year-old man in June 2023. Image: SAPS

The Lephalale regional court in Limpopo has imposed lengthy prison sentences on two siblings found guilty of the brutal murder of a fellow community member at Maeteletja village, situated within the Villa Nora policing precinct in the Waterberg District. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the incident occurred in June 2023. Solomon Ramai, 26, was sentenced to life imprisonment, while his brother Vincent, 19, was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.

Mashaba clarified that Vincent was sentenced in accordance with the Child Justice Act because he was a minor at the time of the offence. “According to court proceedings, the two brothers assaulted a 27-year-old male victim to death using rocks during a night of drinking spree at a local tavern. The attack was unprovoked and carried out with extreme brutality, ultimately leading to the victim's death. The court noted the absence of any remorse on the part of the accused,” said Mashaba. “Following the incident, swift and coordinated efforts by Villa Nora detectives led to the timely arrest of both suspects. The investigation team, led by Constable Manyaapelo Molekoa, was commended for its diligence and effectiveness, ultimately securing convictions against both perpetrators.”

Following their arrest, the brothers were each released on bail of R500, pending trial. Mashaba said the case underscores the effectiveness of the criminal justice system in ensuring perpetrators of violent crimes are held accountable. “The differing sentences also reflect the court’s consideration of Vincent Ramai’s age at the time of the crime, in line with the provisions of the Child Justice Act,” said Mashaba.