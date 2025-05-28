South African man in court after Limpopo cops foil attempt to smuggle Toyota to Zimbabwe

Police said Mikael Mlambo, 31, was arrested following a high-speed chase along the N1 South while he was driving a stolen Toyota Corolla Cross towards Beitbridge port of entry. Image: SAPS

A 31-year-old man, Mikael Mlambo, is on Wednesday scheduled to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court in Limpopo after he was arrested when police intercepted a stolen Toyota Corolla Cross sport utility vehicle which was being driven towards the Beitbridge port of entry. Provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba told IOL that Mlambo was remanded in custody, and the court postponed the matter to Monday next week. Mashaba said the matter was postponed to allow for the profiling of the arrested man. He said police have since established that Mlambo is a South African national.

Earlier, IOL reported that the grey SUV that was driven by Mlambo in Limpopo was reported stolen earlier this month, around Pretoria central. “On Friday, 16 May 2025, members of provincial Flying Squad were busy conducting routine patrol duties when they received intelligence information about a grey Toyota Corolla Cross SUV vehicle that was reported stolen this month,” said Mashaba. “The vehicle was allegedly travelling at high speed along the N1 South public road and was destined to be smuggled to Zimbabwe.”

The police immediately commenced an intensive search for the stolen vehicle until it was positively spotted driving outside Polokwane. Police officers attempted to stop the speeding vehicle, but the driver refused to yield.

“A car chase ensued until the vehicle was intercepted at Nirvana robots. It was searched and police suddenly discovered a damaged tracking device removed from the vehicle,” said Mashaba. Police said Mlambo could not produce authentic documentation proving ownership, and he was immediately placed under arrest. He was charged for possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has saluted the law enforcement team which intercepted and recovered the vehicle.