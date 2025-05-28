Pietermaritzburg cash-in-transit heist: Violent attack leaves one dead and six injured

Emergency services and law enforcement on the scene of the cash-in-transit robbery on the R56 near Richmond, where multiple vehicles were damaged and one person was fatally shot.

An alleged cash-in-transit heist erupted into gunfire and chaos on the R56 near the second Bainesfield offramp outside Richmond just after 5:15pm on Wednesday, leaving one man dead and six others injured.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says emergency responders from the Cato Ridge Hospital Base rushed to the scene after receiving numerous calls of an alleged Cash in Transit robbery.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find chaos and carnage,” said Jamieson.

“The scene was spread over some distance with multiple vehicles damaged as a result of bullet holes as well as crashes, including the damaged cash vehicle.”