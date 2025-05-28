Pietermaritzburg cash-in-transit heist: Violent attack leaves one dead and six injured
Emergency services and law enforcement on the scene of the cash-in-transit robbery on the R56 near Richmond, where multiple vehicles were damaged and one person was fatally shot.
Image: Supplied
An alleged cash-in-transit heist erupted into gunfire and chaos on the R56 near the second Bainesfield offramp outside Richmond just after 5:15pm on Wednesday, leaving one man dead and six others injured.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says emergency responders from the Cato Ridge Hospital Base rushed to the scene after receiving numerous calls of an alleged Cash in Transit robbery.
“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find chaos and carnage,” said Jamieson.
“The scene was spread over some distance with multiple vehicles damaged as a result of bullet holes as well as crashes, including the damaged cash vehicle.”
The South African Police Service and several private security teams cordoned off the area to secure the scene. Bullet-riddled vehicles, shattered glass, and the cash van lay as grim markers of the violent incident.
“Paramedics triaged the scene and immediately began treating the injured,” Jamieson confirmed.
Among the victims was a man who was reportedly travelling in a taxi and got caught in the crossfire and sustained gunshot wounds
“Paramedics assessed him however, unfortunately he had passed away on the scene due to the injuries sustained,” said Jamieson.
Six other individuals, including security personnel, were stabilized by ALS medics before being transported to various hospitals in Durban for further medical care.
The R56 was completely closed off as police launched a full investigation into the brazen daylight attack.
No arrests have been confirmed at this time.
