Over 200,000 social grant beneficiaries flagged for fraud by SASSA, June payments delayed

SASSA has flagged over 210,000 social grant beneficiaries, who were receiving the grant fraudulently. Image: File

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has identified more than 200,000 social grant beneficiaries who failed to disclose their income truthfully, the agency announced. The agency, in collaboration with registered credit bureaus, has identified approximately 210,000 beneficiaries who appear to be receiving income they have not reported. As a result, their June 2025 payment cycle will be delayed. According to SASSA spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi, beneficiaries are legally required to disclose all sources of income during their initial application, in accordance with the Social Assistance Act and its regulations. “They are also obligated to inform SASSA of any changes to their financial circumstances after their application has been approved,” Letsatsi said.

“Failure to comply with these requirements constitutes a violation of the Act and may result in corrective action.” Letsatsi confirmed that social grant payments for the affected individuals will be delayed in the June 2025 payment cycle. He warned that failing to report within 30 days would lead to a grant suspension. “These individuals are required to present themselves at their nearest SASSA local offices for a grant review within 30 days from this notice date, in line with Regulation 30 of the Social Assistance Act,” he said.