Municipal union wins case forcing !Kheis municipality to cough up salaries

The High Court in Kimberly has mandated the !Kheis municipality to pay overdue salaries following a legal challenge by the South African Municipal Workers Union Image: Independent Newspapers

The municipality of !Kheis in the Northern Cape has been forced by the High Court in Kimberly to pay salaries after the South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU) took it, that province’s Premier, and the National Department of Co-Operative Governance and Traditional Affairs to court. The ruling, handed down recently, ordered the municipality to “immediately make payment of the salaries of the members of the applicant for the months of February 2025 and March 2025 and to continue making payment of the salaries of the members of the applicant as it falls due”. In the decision, the Judge stated that “this unfortunate saga” involved a “municipality that is, like so many others in our country, in financial distress”.

!Kheis, a Khoikhoi name meaning “a place where you live”, is in Groblershoop in the Northern Cape Province and is home to just under 22 000 people as of the 2022 census. That province, the smallest province by population size with just 2.2% of all people in South Africa living there, has been under the Auditor-General’s (A-G’s) whip. The court bid, which was opposed by the MEC in the Northern Cape, stated that, in SAMWU’s notice of filing it alleged that “the Municipality was in serious and persistent material breach of its obligations to provide basic services and to meet its financial commitments as a result of a crisis in its financial affairs”. It also said that !Kheis was suffering a “a crisis in its financial affairs”. SAMWU also wanted the Municipality placed under the government equivalent of business rescue, requesting that the Department “implement a recovery plan aimed at securing the ability of the Municipality to meet its obligations to provide basic services”.