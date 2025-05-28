More suspects arrested in Northern Cape mental hospital corruption scandal

The accused appear in the Kimberley Magistrates’ Court following their arrest in connection with the Northern Cape mental hospital corruption case.

Additional suspects, including senior government officials and private consultants, appeared briefly in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday in connection with a long-running corruption case tied to the construction of a mental health hospital in the Northern Cape.

Among those arrested were the former Head of the Department of Roads, Transport and Public Works, Motlalepule Elia Selemela, former acting HOD Ruth Palm, and former directors of Babereki Consulting Lorencia Crause, Louis Adriaab Van Niekerk, Edward Charles Petzer, and Moyahi Winston Modisa.

The arrests, executed by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team, followed J50 warrants issued in both Kimberley and Cape Town.

The suspects face charges including contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, fraud, corruption, and money laundering.