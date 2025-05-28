Limpopo driving school instructors, traffic examiners arrested for fraud
The Hawks in Limpopo have arrested four suspects at the Lephalale Police Station in a driving license fraud case.
Two driving school instructors, a traffic examiner, and a former traffic officer have been nabbed in connection with the fraudulent issuing of driver's licences.
The four were arrested on Wednesday morning in Limpopo by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) on allegations of fraud, corruption, and money laundering.
The suspects, aged between 37 and 61, were arrested in the Lephalale area and are expected to appear in the Lephalale Magistrate’s Court today.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa, it is alleged that in 2021, examiners at the Lephalale Testing Station colluded with the driving school owners and defrauded the Department of Road and Transport by issuing learner’s and driver’s licenses without following proper procedures in exchange for bribes.
“The information was brought to the attention of the Polokwane-based Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation (SCI) and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC),” Mmuroa said.
A joint investigation between SCI and RTMC followed.
Mmuroa said a case docket of fraud and corruption was opened.
“After completion of the investigations, the Hawks referred the matter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for decision,” he said.
Subsequently, warrants of arrest were issued for the suspects.
“A joint operation between the Hawks and RTMC was conducted. As a result, 11 accused were arrested in February 2025,” said Mmuroa.
Police then launched a manhunt for the remaining suspects.
“During the operation, the arresting team found the examiner (suspect) busy invigilating people who were busy writing learner’s driver’s licenses,” Mmuroa said.
He added that preliminary investigations revealed discrepancies in the list of candidates taking the test.
“Further investigation was conducted. Fraud and corruption offences were detected,” he said.
The matter was referred to the NPA, which issued a warrant of arrest for the examiner.
“She was contacted and handed herself to the Hawks in Lephalale Police Station,” said Mmuroa.
Three additional suspects were also traced and arrested in the Lephalale area.
Mmuroa said more arrests are imminent.
Meanwhile, the provincial head of the Hawks in Limpopo, Major General (Adv.) Gopz Govender commended the arresting officers and expressed confidence in his team.
“I believe in this team, and I know that they will do their best to crack this case,” said Govender.
