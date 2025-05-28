Limpopo driving school instructors, traffic examiners arrested for fraud

The Hawks in Limpopo have arrested four suspects at the Lephalale Police Station in a driving license fraud case.

Two driving school instructors, a traffic examiner, and a former traffic officer have been nabbed in connection with the fraudulent issuing of driver's licences.

The four were arrested on Wednesday morning in Limpopo by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) on allegations of fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

The suspects, aged between 37 and 61, were arrested in the Lephalale area and are expected to appear in the Lephalale Magistrate’s Court today.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa, it is alleged that in 2021, examiners at the Lephalale Testing Station colluded with the driving school owners and defrauded the Department of Road and Transport by issuing learner’s and driver’s licenses without following proper procedures in exchange for bribes.

“The information was brought to the attention of the Polokwane-based Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation (SCI) and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC),” Mmuroa said.