Life sentence for Limpopo man convicted of rape and robbery on New Year’s Eve
Vutivi Climate Chauke was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Giyani Regional Court for rape, and an additional 15 years for robbery, following a 2021 New Year’s Eve attack in Nkurhi Tomu village.
A 25-year-old man, Vutivi Climate Chauke, has been handed a life sentence for rape and an additional 15 years for robbery by the Giyani Regional Court following a brutal attack on a 19-year-old woman in Nkurhi Tomu village during New Year’s Eve celebrations in 2021.
Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the incident occurred on December 31, 2021, when the victim and her boyfriend were standing on the street celebrating the arrival of the new year.
"The accused, together with an unknown friend who is still at large, approached the couple and suddenly threatened to stab them. The duo forcefully took the shoes of the victim's boyfriend and her cellphone," said Ledwaba.
The suspects then instructed the boyfriend to flee and forcefully took the young woman to nearby bushes where she was raped. Despite the trauma, the victim managed to return home and report the incident to her family, who immediately informed the local police.
A case of rape and robbery was assigned to Sergeant Maropeng Alpheus Mashapa of the Giyani Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.
"With sterling investigative abilities, Sergeant Mashapa managed to apprehend a 25-year-old male accused on January 9, 2022 and he managed to successfully oppose the bail," said Ledwaba.
Chauke was found guilty and sentenced life imprisonment for rape and 15 years for robbery.
Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, welcomed the court’s decision and commended the detective work that led to the conviction.
