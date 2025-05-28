Life sentence for Limpopo man convicted of rape and robbery on New Year’s Eve

Vutivi Climate Chauke was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Giyani Regional Court for rape, and an additional 15 years for robbery, following a 2021 New Year’s Eve attack in Nkurhi Tomu village.

A 25-year-old man, Vutivi Climate Chauke, has been handed a life sentence for rape and an additional 15 years for robbery by the Giyani Regional Court following a brutal attack on a 19-year-old woman in Nkurhi Tomu village during New Year’s Eve celebrations in 2021.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the incident occurred on December 31, 2021, when the victim and her boyfriend were standing on the street celebrating the arrival of the new year.

"The accused, together with an unknown friend who is still at large, approached the couple and suddenly threatened to stab them. The duo forcefully took the shoes of the victim's boyfriend and her cellphone," said Ledwaba.