Johannesburg court sentences cop killers to multiple life terms

The High Court in Johannesburg sentenced two men to multiple life terms for the murder of two police officers and a CPF member in Boksburg. Image: File

The High Court in Johannesburg has handed down multiple life sentences to two men who brutally murdered police officers and a community policing forum member in what the National Prosecuting Authority described as a targeted attack on the state. Njiki Hlulani Mabuza, 31, and Savenore Sihle Ntuli, 29, were sentenced on Monday to three life sentences each for the murders of Sergeant Phillip Kgotso Malahlela, Constable Vusimusi Innocent Batsha, and CPF member Tommy Masuku. The court also handed down an additional 59 years for related crimes, including attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of unlicensed firearms, and ammunition. "The killing of law enforcement officers is not only a heinous crime but also a direct assault on the rule of law, public safety, and the fabric of our democracy," said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Regional Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

The convictions stem from a series of violent events between July and October 2022. Investigations revealed that the accused were behind the murder of Masuku, a CPF member ambushed and shot in an informal settlement after being accused of cooperating with the police. Four months later, they executed a deadly ambush on police officers retrieving a body in Boksburg. "Such acts threaten the security of all South Africans and undermine efforts to maintain law and order," Mjonondwane said. During the second attack, one officer was gunned down in a bathroom, and another was shot outside the scene. The girlfriend of the deceased civilian was also caught in the crossfire, sustaining two gunshot wounds and suffering permanent abdominal injuries. The suspects also stole service firearms from the fallen officers. "Through diligent prosecution and unwavering commitment, the NPA continues to affirm that attacks on the state and its institutions will be met with the full might of the law," Mjonondwane stated.