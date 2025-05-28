Impact of Joshlin Smith’s disappearance on family, community to be highlighted in court
Joshlin Smith has been missing for over a year.
Image: SAPS
As the second day of sentencing proceedings take centre stage in the Joshlin Smith disappearance on Wednesday, victim impact reports are expected to be revealed in court.
Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, and Kelly Smith were convicted earlier this month of human trafficking and kidnapping of Joshlin.
The victim impact reports will focus on the impact that the disappearance of Joshlin has had on her family and her community at large.
Residents of Saldanha have been searching for the missing green-eyed girl since she was reported missing on February 19, 2024.
The community has been hard hit by Joshlin’s disappearance and has not stopped looking for the young girl.
She was last seen after 5pm near her home in Middelpos.
On Tuesday, human trafficking expert, Dr Marcel van der Watt, based in the US, testified via Microsoft Teams.
In his report, he said the case demonstrates clear evidence of planning and premeditation.
Kelly had devised a plan to sell Joshlin as early as August 2023.
"This indicates significant forethought and intent, as the accused had ample time to consider and deliberate over the nature of her actions and the consequences for Joshlin," the report read.
It further stated: “This was not a spontaneous act but a calculated crime. The evidence also strongly suggests that no other alternative but that Joshlin was sold for exploitation.
"This aligns with the established patterns of trafficking crimes, where victims are treated as commodities with financial earning potential. The accused knowingly commodified Joshlin, prioritising their financial motives over her well-being and safety,” van der Watt testified.
Later, Errol Daniel Pietersen delivered his pre-sentencing report to the court.
The probation officer presented a compelling case for maximum sentencing in the trial, detailing the backgrounds of the convicted individuals and the implications of their actions.
IOL
