Impact of Joshlin Smith’s disappearance on family, community to be highlighted in court

Joshlin Smith has been missing for over a year. Image: SAPS

As the second day of sentencing proceedings take centre stage in the Joshlin Smith disappearance on Wednesday, victim impact reports are expected to be revealed in court. Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, and Kelly Smith were convicted earlier this month of human trafficking and kidnapping of Joshlin. The victim impact reports will focus on the impact that the disappearance of Joshlin has had on her family and her community at large. Residents of Saldanha have been searching for the missing green-eyed girl since she was reported missing on February 19, 2024.

The community has been hard hit by Joshlin’s disappearance and has not stopped looking for the young girl. She was last seen after 5pm near her home in Middelpos. On Tuesday, human trafficking expert, Dr Marcel van der Watt, based in the US, testified via Microsoft Teams. In his report, he said the case demonstrates clear evidence of planning and premeditation. Kelly had devised a plan to sell Joshlin as early as August 2023.