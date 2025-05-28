Four people killed in R38 road crash; bakkie occupants missing

Authorities said a sedan crashed with a bakkie, and the sedan was swung across the road where it further collided with a truck. Image: Supplied

Four people lost their lives on Tuesday evening when a light delivery vehicle and a sedan collided head-on, on the R38 Road between Kaapmuide and Louws Creek in Mpumalanga. The sedan, after colliding with the bakkie, was swung across the road and subsequently collided with a truck. The Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison said four victims died at the scene and they include the driver of the sedan, and three passengers.

“The occupants of the bakkie were reportedly not found at the scene,” said Moeti Mmusi, spokesperson for the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison. “The cause of the crash is not clear at the moment but reckless and negligent driving cannot be ruled out at this stage. The investigation into the crash is already underway.”

