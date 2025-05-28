Four people killed in R38 road crash; bakkie occupants missing
Authorities said a sedan crashed with a bakkie, and the sedan was swung across the road where it further collided with a truck.
Image: Supplied
Four people lost their lives on Tuesday evening when a light delivery vehicle and a sedan collided head-on, on the R38 Road between Kaapmuide and Louws Creek in Mpumalanga.
The sedan, after colliding with the bakkie, was swung across the road and subsequently collided with a truck.
The Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison said four victims died at the scene and they include the driver of the sedan, and three passengers.
“The occupants of the bakkie were reportedly not found at the scene,” said Moeti Mmusi, spokesperson for the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison.
“The cause of the crash is not clear at the moment but reckless and negligent driving cannot be ruled out at this stage. The investigation into the crash is already underway.”
Authorities said a sedan crashed with a bakkie, and the sedan was swung across the road where it further collided with a truck.
Image: Supplied
Meanwhile, Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie has called on motorists to drive with caution, especially in the dark, when visibility is reduced.
"While the government at all levels is putting programmes in place to make roads safer, it is the responsibility of every driver to obey the rules and use the road cautiously. Most of the crashes can be avoided if those who drive are highly alert at all times," Macie said.
The MEC is sending condolences to the bereaved families.
Last month, IOL reported that four men were killed in a head-on collision between a sedan and a Ford Ranger bakkie on the R23 road between Balfour and Greylingstad in Mpumalanga.
At the time, the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison confirmed that among the dead are the drivers of both vehicles and two passengers.
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
One passenger from the bakkie sustained minor injuries and was treated at Suikerbosrand Life Care Hospital in Heidelberg.
“He has since been discharged,” Mmusi said the time.
IOL News