Eastern Cape police on high alert following violent attacks in Addo

A wave of alleged xenophobic violence has rocked the small farming town of Addo in South Africa’s Eastern Cape, leaving four people dead and at least 10 others injured, prompting police to deploy specialised units in a bid to restore order.

Eastern Cape acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso, has confirmed a heavy police presence in the area following alleged attacks on foreign nationals by local residents.

The unrest reportedly stems from an altercation outside a tavern on Saturday, May 24, which resulted in the alleged murder of a local resident.