Eastern Cape police on high alert following violent attacks in Addo
Addo unrest: Police increase presence following revenge attacks on foreign nationals.
Image: X
A wave of alleged xenophobic violence has rocked the small farming town of Addo in South Africa’s Eastern Cape, leaving four people dead and at least 10 others injured, prompting police to deploy specialised units in a bid to restore order.
Eastern Cape acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso, has confirmed a heavy police presence in the area following alleged attacks on foreign nationals by local residents.
The unrest reportedly stems from an altercation outside a tavern on Saturday, May 24, which resulted in the alleged murder of a local resident.
According to SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, tensions erupted after news of the incident spread.
"It is believed that these unlawful acts of revenge began with an incident where a local was allegedly murdered during a fight involving foreign nationals. In response, community members mobilised and carried out random attacks," Nkohli said.
The situation remains tense but is now under control, with law enforcement maintaining visibility and monitoring hotspots. "This morning at around 6am, there were sporadic groups burning tyres on the roads, but those incidents were swiftly addressed," Nkohli said on Wednesday.
Police are investigating four counts of murder and 10 of attempted murder, with arrests described as imminent. Other law enforcement agencies have joined SAPS in the area as force multipliers.
Kupiso has appealed for calm and urged community leaders to engage constructively to prevent further violence. Efforts are also underway to provide shelter for displaced foreign nationals affected by the unrest.
IOL News
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
Related Topics: