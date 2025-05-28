‘Arrested girls lied about their ages’: Police say suspects with stolen Toyota Hilux are minors

Police in Limpopo arrested two teenage girls for possession of a stolen Toyota Hilux GD-6 in Limpopo, while a third occupant of the vehicle escaped on foot. IOL has withheld the names and pictures of the teenagers are withheld to protect the minors' identities. Image: File/SAPS

Police in Limpopo have established that two suspects who were arrested and charged for possession of a stolen Toyota Hilux bakkie are minors, who must be charged under the Child Justice Act. On Tuesday, IOL reported that provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the two young women who are in police custody were aged 19 and 20. However, on Wednesday night, Mashaba told IOL that after the story was published, parents of the arrested came forward with birth certificates proving that the two are girls aged 15 and 16. “On the two ladies, further investigation has revealed that they gave incorrect ages during the arrest. After their families saw their pictures on a released media statement, they came forward and the birth certificates show they are minors aged 15 and 16,” said Mashaba.

“They were supposed to be charged under the Child Justice Act. They will now be placed in a place of safety, while they remain in police custody.” Mashaba said the date for the girls to return to court will be announced in due course. “I'm still waiting for the remand date,” he said. IOL has withheld the names and pictures of the arrested teenagers, to protect the identity of the children.

Last week, IOL reported that provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the vehicle was intended to be driven across the Beitbridge port of entry into neighbouring Zimbabwe on 18 May 2025. “In a coordinated anti-smuggling operation involving SAPS Anti-Smuggling Team, Tshimollo Security and Investigation, and Reflex Anti-Hijacking Security, the officers intercepted a Toyota Hilux GD-6 double cab on the R101 near Polokwane weighbridge,” said Mashaba after the arrest of the duo. “During the stop, one male suspect fled into nearby bushes, while two female suspects attempted to escape but were apprehended after a foot chase,” said Mashaba.

Preliminary police investigations have so far revealed that the Toyota Hilux GD-6 was stolen on Friday, 16 May 2025, around Garsfontein in Pretoria East. On Monday, IOL reported that the Polokwane Magistrate's Court has remanded 43-year-old Zimbabwean national Mhlalisi Moyo in custody after he was arrested in Limpopo for possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

Zimbabwean man, Mhlalisi Moyo, was remanded in custody by the Polokwane Magistrate's Court after he was arrested for possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle, a Toyota RAV4. Image: SAPS